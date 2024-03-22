Jammu and Kashmir: Syed Ali Geelani's Granddaughter, Shabir Shah's Daughter Declare Loyalty to India

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Sama Shabir and Ruwa Shah collage/

In similar notices published in regional dailies in Kashmir, deceased Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani's granddaughter Ruwa Shah and incarcerated separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah's elder daughter Sama Shabir have pledged their loyalty to the sovereignty of the Union of India saying they were "loyal citizens of India".

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In an intriguing development, deceased Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani's granddaughter Ruwa Shah and incarcerated separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah's elder daughter Sama Shabir have pledged their loyalty to the sovereignty of the Union of India.

The development is seen as a major blow to separatism in the valley. On Thursday, March 21, identical public notices published in regional dailies in Kashmir declared that Ruwa and Sama are "loyal citizens of India."

Public notice by Ruwa Shah declaring loyalty to India
Public notice by Ruwa Shah declaring loyalty to India

"I am a loyal citizen of India not affiliated with any organization or association that has an agenda against the Union of India, and I owe allegiance to the Constitution of my country," stated Ruwa Shah, daughter of Geelani's son-in-law Altaf Ahmad Shah, in the public notice. Pertinently, Ruwa's father was also in jail for alleged terror funding and passed away last year after a prolonged illness.

Public notice by Sama Shabir declaring loyalty to India
Public notice by Sama Shabir declaring loyalty to India

In a similar public notice, Shabir Shah's 24-year-old daughter Sama said: "I am a loyal citizen of India and I am not affiliated with any person or organization that is against the sovereignty of the Union of India."

Ruwa Shah with father Altaf Shah
Ruwa Shah with father Altaf Shah
"I am not associated with the DFP or its ideology in any way," Sama said while warning that legal action would be taken against anyone linking her to the separatist group without authorization. Her father Shabir Shah was arrested in 2017 by the Enforcement Directorate over alleged money laundering activities linked to terror financing. He was later charged by the National Investigation Agency also for alleged terror financing.
Shabir Shah Sama Shabir collage
Shabir Shah Sama Shabir collage
  1. Read more: Kashmir separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's 'personal visit' to Delhi raises eyebrows
  2. Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, once headed by Kashmir separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, banned by Centre
  3. Yasin Malik pleads guilty before Delhi court in case related to terrorism

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | The Science Behind Waves, Storms, Tsunamis and their Prediction: NIOT Scientist Explains

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

Why India is Emerging as a Big Player in Sri Lanka’s Renewable Energy Sector

Explained: What Makes Indians Happy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.