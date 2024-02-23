Interview: Differences Can Wait, We Stand by Our Brothers, Says Farmer Leader Joginder Singh Ugra

Chandigarh: After the death of a protesting youth at Khanauri border during the farmers' Delhi Chalo march, farmer organizations are up in arms against the government. In this regard, a meeting of the United Kisan Morcha was held in Chandigarh on Thursday, 22 February, in which more than 40 farmer organizations from across the country participated to decide the future course of action. The Kisan Morcha will burn the effigies of the Union Home Minister, Haryana Chief Minister and Haryana Home Minister on Friday.

The farmers have demanded a judicial inquiry into the young farmer's death at Khanauri border and a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the bereaved family.

ETV Bharat had a special conversation with Joginder Singh Ugra, the leader of the largest disciplined farmer organization of Punjab and which played an important role in the previous movement, regarding the strategy and planning of the United Kisan Morcha. Here are the excerpts of the interview:

ETV Bharat (ETVB): Do you think that the strategy decided by the United Kisan Morcha in the meeting will help in getting the rights of the farmers?

Joginder Singh Ugra (JSU): There are two aspects to it; one is that on Wednesday, February 21, a young man was shot and martyred on the Khanauri border. We are protesting against it on Friday. This demonstration will take place not only in Punjab but across the country. Second, we all expressed regret over that incident and then also observed 2 minutes silence for it. We also decided the next course of action.

ETVB: Although you have formed a coordination committee, do you think you should join the farmer organizations at the border?

JSU: We will try to move forward. Although, there is a conflict of interest back home, when someone attacks your brother, you forget that there was any fight. We should help each other and stand by each other at this hour. We will look into the rest later. Keeping this in mind we have formed a committee to coordinate with the other farmer organisations.

ETVB: You have talked about taking the country out of WTO. Is it possible to have a global village in today's times?

JSU: This is not easy at all, because the World Bank is running the world. The country's economy is also not that strong. The World Trade Organization is also vast. There is pressure on it from capitalist countries. Therefore, when we make such a demand, the government starts thinking how to get out of it. People are also not satisfied with the policies of the World Trade Organization especially the people of the third world. India is a very large country and its economy is strong in the field of agriculture. Therefore, India should work to move ahead in this field. India should reject the talk of closing subsidy and PDS scheme.

ETVB: The Centre has invited farmers for the fifth round of talks. However, no reply has come from the farmers' side yet. Do you think all these issues can be resolved through dialogue?

JSU: I agree with it. There should be discussion on every issue. Before starting a movement, we should know how much we can achieve from it. When we started the movement against the three laws, we had held two meetings in Punjab prior to the movement. We told everyone at that time that this is such a big battle that no one can fight it alone. We had said that this issue is big, hence the farmers of the entire country will have to unite. It was a fight against corporates and capitalists. They wanted to destroy the market. There could also be a crisis on food security. That's why we took up the big issue and with your support we were able to win the movement.

ETVB: Do you think that lack of coordination ahead of the Delhi Chalo march hurt the protest march?

JSU: It is a question of analysis, who analyzed it how, who looked at it in what way. If any decision is taken without knowing the direction and balance of our strength, it is a mistake.

ETVB: If talks with the Coordination Committee succeed, will you also join the protesting farmers at the Delhi border?

JSU: We only wish that they come out successful in this movement. We have been wishing for this since the beginning.

ETVB: Should everyone go ahead for talks with the Centre if called?

JSU: If the central government wants to hold talks with them then they should do so. The Centre should also think on taking other organizations into confidence to resolve the issue.