Indian Navy Rescues Hijacked Iranian Fishing Vessel, 23 Pakistani Crew Members

New Delhi: A cohort of 23 Pakistani nationals were rescued along with a hijacked Iranian fishing vessel after an intense coercive tactical measure of more than 12 hours as part of an anti-piracy operation at the Arabian Sea on Friday, confirmed the Indian Navy.

The rescue unfolded in the early hours of the day, when the Indian Navy warship INS Sumedha intercepted the hijacked vessel, FV Al-Kambar, as it was being held captive by pirates. Acting swiftly, INS Sumedha was soon joined by the guided missile frigate INS Trishul to bolster the operation.

After a daring effort of 12 long hours, the pirates on board the hijacked fishing vessel were forced to surrender. The crew, comprising 23 Pakistani nationals, have been safely rescued," a Navy spokesperson shared.

The fishing vessel at the time of the incident was approximately 90 nm southwest of Socotra and was "reported to have been boarded by nine armed pirates," it said.

The Indian Navy said it remains committed to ensuring maritime security in the region and the safety of seafarers, "irrespective of the nationalities". Socotra Archipelago is in the northwest Indian Ocean near the Gulf of Aden.

The Indian Navy will take "affirmative action" to ensure a safer and more secure Indian Ocean Region, its chief Admiral R Hari Kumar had said on March 23 while citing the anti-piracy and other maritime security operations undertaken by the naval force in the preceding 100 days under 'Op Sankalp'.

As part of maritime security operations, the Navy has undertaken anti-piracy, anti-missiles and anti-drones operations; 110 lives -- 45 Indians and 65 foreign nationals -- have been saved during 'Op Sankalp' in that 100-day period, according to a PPT presentation that was given by a Navy officer before the press conference of the Navy chief on March 23.

It was also mentioned in the presentation that from November last year till March, "more than 90 maritime incidents have happened", including 57 drone or missile attacks or sightings; and 39 incidents that include piracy, hijacking, or suspicious approaches. (With Agency Inputs)