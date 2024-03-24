First-ever visit by Kalvari-class submarine to Campbell Bay port: Navy

A senior official said on Sunday that a Kalvari-class submarine of the Navy has made history with its maiden visit to strategic Campbell Bay, the southernmost port of India in the Nicobar group of islands.

New Delhi: A Kalvari-class submarine of the Navy has made history with its maiden visit to strategic Campbell Bay, the southernmost port of India in the Nicobar group of islands, a senior official said on Sunday.

The move amplifies Indian Navy's reach, far away from the mainland. A Kalvari-class submarine has "made history with its inaugural visit to Campbell Bay, the southernmost port of India in the Nicobar group of islands" in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the official said.

This marks the "first-ever visit by a submarine of this class to this strategic port amplifying Indian Navy's reach, far away from the mainland allowing planners pivotal reach and operational flexibility in rapidly deploying stealth submarines in our areas of interest and beyond", he said.

