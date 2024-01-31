Indian Coast Guard Raising Day 2024: 'Vayam Rakshamah'

Hyderabad: The Indian Coast Guard, a pivotal maritime force will commemorate its 48th Raising Day on February 1. Known for its multi-mission capabilities, the Coast Guard plays a crucial role in safeguarding India's maritime interests. The day is marked by celebrations and serves as an occasion to reflect on the organisation's history, accomplishments, and future endeavours.

Historical Background: The Indian Coast Guard emerged on February 1, 1977, addressing the escalating threat of smuggling and potential economic risks via sea routes. Initiated with meagre resources, it was formally inaugurated on August 19, 1978, by Prime Minister Shri Morarji Desai. The Rustamji Committee, formed in September 1974, laid the groundwork for the Coast Guard, emphasising the need for a non-military maritime service.

Motto and Guiding Principles: ‘Vayam Rakṣhamah - We Protect’. Enshrined in the Coast Guard Act of 1978, the motto encapsulates the organisation's commitment to safeguarding the nation's maritime boundaries. The Coast Guard operates under defined guidelines, ensuring a comprehensive approach to addressing illegal activities near India's coastlines.

Missions and Operations: The Indian Coast Guard executes a spectrum of operations, encompassing national defence, safety of artificial lands, coastal security, law enforcement, marine ecology preservation, and scientific data collection. Since its inception, the ICG has conducted numerous search and rescue operations, anti-smuggling initiatives, and aided in various emergencies, showcasing its versatility and commitment to maritime security.

Leadership and Personnel: Director General Rakesh Pal, an alumni of the Indian Naval Academy, leads the ICG with distinction. The force comprises highly trained personnel, totaling 13,954, dedicated to protecting India's maritime interests. Their unwavering commitment is exemplified by the saving of 11,561 lives at sea.

Current Strength and Achievements: As of 2024, the ICG boasts a formidable force with 158 ships, 78 aircraft, and a track record of 3899 search and rescue operations. The force has carried out 8012 sorties and conducted 453 medical evacuations at sea. Notably, it has been instrumental in anti-smuggling efforts, seizing contraband worth Rs15343 crores, including Rs 478 crores in 2023.

Significance of Indian Coast Guard Day: Indian Coast Guard Day, celebrated annually on February 1, holds paramount importance. It serves as a platform to recognise and appreciate the ICG's pivotal role in maritime safety, security, and environmental protection. The day also honours the dedication and sacrifices of ICG personnel, inspiring future generations to contribute to the nation's maritime security.

New Developments and Acquisitions: In a significant development, the Ministry of Defence signed a contract with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd on January 24, 2024, for the acquisition of 14 Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs) for the ICG. Valued at Rs 1070.47 cr, these indigenously designed vessels equipped with advanced features aim to enhance fisheries protection, anti-smuggling operations, and overall maritime security.

Contributions to Atmanirbhar Bharat: Aligned with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, the FPV contract reinforces India's indigenous shipbuilding capabilities. This move not only enhances maritime economic activities but also generates employment opportunities and expertise development in the country, particularly benefiting the MSME sector.

Indian Ocean Security and Diplomatic Initiatives: Amid growing challenges in the Indian Ocean Region, India is actively strengthening its naval assets and maritime surveillance capabilities. The ICG, with its allocated budget of Rs 7,197.47 crores, plays a crucial role in ensuring maritime security. Diplomatic efforts, such as participation in the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness and the Colombo Security Conclave, reflect India's commitment to regional cooperation and security.