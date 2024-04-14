Air India Temporarily Suspends Tel Aviv Flights Amid Escalating Iran-Israel Conflict

New Delhi: Amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel, Air India on Sunday decided to temporarily suspend flights to Tel Aviv amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

An official said the direct flights between Delhi and Tel Aviv will be suspended for now. Air India operates four weekly flights between the national capital and Israeli city. The Tata group-owned carrier recommenced services to Tel Aviv on March 3 after a gap of nearly five months. Air India suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv, starting October 7, 2023, in the wake of the Hamas attack on the Israeli city.

On Saturday, Tata owned Air India announced that it will be avoiding Iranian airspace. Similarly, Vistara also announced that it might alter the routes in the region due to these tensions and it might take longer duration for their flights. Two airlines, EL AL Israel Airlines and Air India operate commercial flights between Israel and India.

Quoting sources, ANI reported, "Flight operations to and from Israel are likely to be suspended, an official announcement will follow." As the tensions soar in the region at a time amid war in Palestine and the renewed Israel-Iran rivalry, the Indian government has also issued an advisory urging citizens to steer clear of travel to Iran.

Vistara Airlines issued a statement regarding the change in flight path due to ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel. In the statement, Vistara Airlines said, "Due to the current situation affecting parts of the Middle East, we are making changes to flight-paths of some of our flights. Contingency routes, which are kept available to ensure operational continuity during such eventualities, are being used instead."

This may result in longer flight times on certain routes and associated delays. The situation is being monitored closely and further changes will be made if required," a Vistara spokesperson told ETV Bharat.

Iran and its proxies operating out of Yemen, Syria, and Iraq fired more than 200 drones and missiles at Israel on Saturday night. Iran has vowed to avenge the attack allegedly by Israel on its embassy in Syria killing at least 13 people – including General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, who was a senior leader of the Iranian Quds Force.

According to the flight tracker website Flightradar24, several of the airlines are now avoiding the Iranian airspace and are now using the Iraq's, Jordan's, Lebanon's' and Israeli airspace.