Iran Rains over 200 Missiles, Drones on Israel in Revenge Attack, India issues advisory

Jerusalem: In a first ever direct attack on its territory, Iran launched an audacious attack on Israel, Iran’s state TV confirmed early on Sunday. Sirens wailed across Israel as distant heavy thuds and bangs were heard what spoke of aerial interceptions of explosive drones launched by the country’s powerful Revolutionary Guard.

Iran launched drones toward Israel late Saturday, the Israeli military also announced, and Iran’s state-run media reported that dozens had been fired in an attack which tested Israel's air-defence system . The attack marked the first time Iran had ever launched a direct military assault on Israel, despite decades of enmity dating back to the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Israel’s military said over 100 drones had been fired but that its air defenses were prepared for the attack and it was ready to respond. It didn’t mention ballistic missiles, which are less easily shot down, but Iran said they were part of the attack. The U.S., with its large troop presence in the region, said it would provide unspecified support to Israel.

“We are monitoring the threat,” the Israeli military’s spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, announced in a nationwide television address, saying it would take several hours for the drones to reach Israel. The Israeli military said it could not confirm if it had intercepted any drones or what their targets were.

The attack risked a major escalation as the United States pledged 'ironclad' backing for Israel. After drone and missile strikes by Iran to avenge the Israeli air strike on its Syrian consulate, Labanese group Hezbollah also launched dozens of Katyusha rockets targeting the air defence headquarters of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the Kaila barracks area of the Golan Heights, CNN reported.

In a statement, Hezbollah declared its support for the Palestinian people in Gaza and their resistance to Israeli attacks on civilian areas. Hezbollah said that the attack was carried out at 12.35 am (local time) on Sunday. Signalling a further worsening of the situation in West Asia and the broadening of the ongoing conflict in the region, Yemen's Houthi rebels also launched drones towards Israel in coordination with Iran, Reuters reported, citing security agencies.

"We can now report that Yemen's Houthi rebels have launched multiple drones at Israel in coordination with Iran," Al Jazeera quoted security firm Ambrey as saying. The company added that the projectiles were likely timed to reach Israel simultaneously. "Unmanned aerial vehicles [UAVs] were reportedly launched by the Houthis toward Israel. The UAVs were launched in coordination with Iran," Ambrey stated. "Israeli ports are assessed to be potential targets," it added, warning of 'collateral damage' to shipping assets in the Red Sea. Meanwhile, CNN reported, citing two US officials, that the country intercepted several Iranian drones en route to Israel, adding that its air defence systems in the region were operating in response to the attack.

The sources, however, did not specify how the US intercepted the drones and where. It also reported that the UK was not actively deploying assets for the purpose of intercepting Iranian drones, but providing backfill for US assets that have been redeployed from counter-ISIS operations in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon, according to a source familiar with the developments.

Their approach towards Israel was being tracked and all necessary steps were being taken to defend the country, the official added. The official said Israel was watching other 'apparatus' that Iran potentially could be launching as well. "We are following the other launch capabilities that Iran has at this at this time. I can't confirm anything positive regarding other munitions beyond the drones, explosive drones that Iran has launched at us," the official told CNN.

The official said the drones were expected to strike the country in the following hours, adding that more waves of drones were possible as time went by. In preparation for what might follow in the wake of Iran's reprisal for the embassy air raid, Israel conducted some GPS scrambling, while also closing its airspace, the official added. "We have a very strong defensive posture in order to address anything flying towards Israel," the official said. Earlier, in a post on X, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed the launching of drones by Iran, saying, "Iran launched UAVs from within its territory toward Israel a short while ago. The IDF is on high alert and is constantly monitoring the operational situation. The IDF Aerial Defense Array is on high alert, along with IAF fighter jets and Israeli Navy vessels that are on a defence mission in Israeli air and naval space. The IDF is monitoring all targets."

US shoots down Iran-launched attack drones

President Joe Biden and his national security team monitored Iran’s aerial attack against Israel as US forces joined efforts to down explosive-laden drones launched by Tehran. US forces shot down some Iran-launched attack drones flying toward Israel, according to a US defense official and two other US officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter. The defense official said the effort to intercept the attack was continuing. Biden had cut short a weekend stay at his Delaware beach house to meet with his national security team at the White House on Saturday afternoon, returning to Washington minutes before Israeli officials confirmed that they had detected drones being launched toward their territory from Iran.

UK deploys several jets, air refuelling tankers

After Iran launched drones into Israel in retaliation to the air strike on its embassy in Syria, the UK moved several additional Royal Air Force jets and air refuelling tankers to the region, the country's Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Sunday. It said the deployed jets will intercept airborne attacks within range of the UK's existing mission. PlayUnmute Fullscreen "In response to increased Iranian threats and the growing risk of escalation in the Middle East, the UK Government has been working with partners across the region to encourage de-escalation and prevent further attacks," the statement read. "We have moved several additional Royal Air Force jets and air refuelling tankers to the region. These will bolster Operation Shader, which is the UK's existing counter-Daesh operation in Iraq and Syria. In addition, these UK jets will intercept any airborne attacks within range of our existing missions, as required. We will continue to cooperate closely with our regional partners in the interest of de-escalation," it added.

Escalation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hurriedly convened the war cabinet at a military headquarters in Tel Aviv, his office said.

Israel's military asked residents of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights to stay close to bomb shelters, putting the area on standby for possible impact from drone strikes. Israel and Lebanon said they were closing their airspace on Saturday night. Jordan, which lies between Iran and Israel, had readied air defences to intercept any drone or missile that violated its territory, two regional security sources said.

Residents in several Jordanian cities said they heard heavy aerial activity. Syria, an ally of Iran, said it was putting its ground-to-air defence systems around the capital and major bases on high alert, army sources there said.

Israel wants emergency UNSC meet, demands 'terrorist' tag for its revolutionary guards

In the wake of the Iranian drone strikes on its soil in response to the attack on its consulate in Syria, Israel put in a request with the United Nations Security Council to immediately convene a meeting to unequivocally condemn Iran and designate its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation. "I confirm Israel's request to convene a meeting of the Security Council immediately to unequivocally condemn Iran for these grave violations and immediately act to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization," Israel's permanent representative to UN, Gilad Erdan stated in a letter to the president of the UN Security Council. "Six months after Hamas' brutal terror attack on October 7, I wish to express my outrage regarding the attack against the State of Israel by the Iranian regime, which once again undermines Security Council resolutions, fosters instability, and poses a grave threat to international peace and security," he added in his latter.

Condemnation

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned Iran's attack, and said he was "deeply alarmed about the very real danger of a devastating region-wide escalation."

U.S. President Joe Biden, who on Friday had warned Iran against an attack, cut short a visit to his home state of Delaware to meet national security advisers in the White House Situation Room, an official said. He pledged to stand with Israel.

The European Union, Britain, France, Mexico, Czechia, Denmark, Norway and the Netherlands all condemned Iran's attack.

Israel has been bracing for an Iranian response to the Damascus consulate strike since last week, when Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Israel "must be punished and shall be" for an operation he called equivalent to one on Iranian soil. Biden said on Friday that his only message to Iran was "Don't", but added that "we are devoted to the defense of Israel."

India wants de-escalation, embassy issues advisory

After Iran launched drone and missile attacks on Israel, India on Sunday expressed concerns highlighting the threat to the peace and security in the region. "lndia called for an immediate de-escalation, urging all parties to exercise restraint, refrain from violence, and return to diplomatic negotiations," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The Indian embassy in Israel on Sunday urged its citizens living there to stay calm and adhere to the safety protocols issued by the local authorities as Iran launched explosive drones and missiles in its first direct attack on Israeli territory. The embassy said it was closely monitoring the situation and was in touch with both the authorities and the diaspora members to ensure the safety of Indian citizens.