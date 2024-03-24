Mega INDIA Bloc Rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Mar 31 Against Kejriwal's Arrest

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 24, 2024, 1:37 PM IST

Updated : Mar 24, 2024, 2:57 PM IST

The opposition INDIA bloc will hold a "maha rally" at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on March 31 to "safeguard the country's interests and democracy", AAP leader Gopal Rai said on Sunday.

INDIA bloc will hold a rally on March 31 against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by Enforcement Directorate earlier this week. A court on Friday placed the AAP national convenor under the custody of the central organisation until March 28.

New Delhi: Upping the ante against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, the opposition INDIA bloc will hold a "maha rally" at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on March 31 to "safeguard the country's interests and democracy".

Addressing a press conference, INDIA bloc allies AAP and Congress announced the rally. AAP leader Gopal Rai said the top leadership of the INDIA bloc will participate in the event.

The announcement comes after Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 from his official residence in connection with an excise policy-linked alleged money-laundering case. A court on Friday sent the AAP national convenor to the central agency's custody till March 28.

"We will hold a 'maha rally' at Ramlila Maidan on March 31 against what is happening in the country. The top leadership of the INDIA bloc will participate in the event," Rai, the AAP's Delhi convenor, said.

"Democracy and the country are in danger. All the INDIA-bloc parties will hold this 'maha rally' to safeguard the country's interests and democracy," Rai added. Arvinder Singh Lovely, the Congress' Delhi unit chief, alleged that opposition parties are not being given a level playing field and highlighted the freezing of his party's accounts and the arrest of a chief minister.

"The March 31 'maha rally' will not only be a political one but a call to save the country's democracy and raise voices against the BJP-led Centre," he added.

Last Updated :Mar 24, 2024, 2:57 PM IST

