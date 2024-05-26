ETV Bharat / bharat

Income Tax Dept Raids Nashik-Based Jewellers, Rs 26 Crore Cash Seized

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 26, 2024, 10:43 PM IST

Rs 26 crore cash and documents of unaccounted assets worth Rs 90 crore have been seized by the Income Tax Department during the 30-hour continuous search.

About Rs 26 crore in cash and documents of unaccounted assets worth Rs 90 crore have been seized during the 30-hour continuous search.
Income Tax Seize cash from Nashik-Based Jewellers (ETV Bharat)

Nashik: The Income Tax Department has launched searches on Maharashtra's Nashik-based Surana Jewellers in response to alleged undisclosed transactions by its proprietor.

According to IT department officials, about Rs 26 crore in cash and documents of unaccounted assets worth Rs 90 crore have been seized during the 30-hour continuous search. Official sources said that the agency raided different locations of the same jeweller on May 23.

The officials under the supervision of the Director General of the Income Tax Investigation Department Satish Sharma and additional directors of Nashik, Nagpur and Jalgaon teams carried out the searches.

According to sources, the Income Tax Department deployed multiple teams for this operation, which included searches at the residences of the jeweller’s family members.

Read More

  1. IT Raids on Agra Shoe Traders: 10 Cash Counting Machines Deployed to Count Notes Worth Crores
  2. Security Personnel Seize Rs 75 Lakh Cash at Bhubaneswar Airport

TAGGED:

ITINCOME TAXINCOME TAX

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Valley's Changing Polling Pattern: How Kashmir Has Voted Like the Rest of India

Tamil Nadu: AI-Generated Photo of Missing Girl Rekindles Parents' Hopes after 13 Years of Search

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Ebrahim Raisi's Death Is Unlikely to Change the Course of the Foreign Policy in Iran: Expert

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.