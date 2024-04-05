IFFCO, ACME Sign MoU Aiming for Sustainable Agriculture, Renewable Energy Usage in India

New Delhi: Aiming for sustainable agriculture and renewable energy usage in India, the Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) and ACME Cleantech Solutions Private Limited (ACME) on Friday signed an MoU for the purchase and supply of 2,00,000 MT ammonia made through renewable energy route.

“This initiative is in line with the PM's vision of the National Green Hydrogen Mission. This will make India the Global Hub for the production, usage and export of Green Hydrogen and its derivatives. This collaboration will also contribute to India’s aim to become Aatmanirbhar Bharat through clean energy and serve as an inspiration for the global clean energy transition,” a statement issued by the IFFCO stated.

The initiative will lead to significant decarbonisation of the economy, reduced dependence on fossil fuel imports and enable India to assume technology and market leadership in Green Hydrogen, it said. “Collaborating with ACME allows us to further our commitment to sustainability and to support our nation's farmers with environmentally friendly fertilizers. This is a step forward in our ongoing efforts to innovate in the field of fertilizer production and supply,” said Birinder Singh, Director (CRS), IFFCO.

Ammonia will be produced at ACME’s plant in Gopalpur through a renewable energy route. ACME shall retain a green credit and trade in the form of ITMO (Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes) with other countries under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

“The commercial grade ammonia supplied under this agreement will be used in IFFCO's Paradeep unit in Odisha and Kandla unit in Gujarat, required for manufacturing of complex fertilizers. This partnership not only showcases the commitment of both organisations to environmental stewardship, but also sets a benchmark for the industry in the transition towards cleaner and more sustainable energy sources,” the statement further said.

“This partnership with IFFCO represents a significant leap forward in our mission to promote sustainable energy solutions. The MoU shall pave the way to sign bilateral agreements between India and other countries under article 6 of the Paris Agreement,” said Hiren Mehta, ACME’s chief commercial officer. ACME Cleantech Solutions Private Limited is a leading renewable energy company in India, specialising in developing renewable energy projects, including green hydrogen and green ammonia plants.