If Mayawati Comes Along I Will Make Her RPI (A) Chief: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Republican Party of India (Athawale) chief and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday appealed the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leaders to join.

Athawale, who was here to attend a conference of RPI (Athawale) office-bearers, also said that if the BSP supremo Mayawati that if she comes with him, she will be made the national president of RPI (Athawale).

"If the principles of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar are to be taken forward, then BSP leaders should join RPI (Athawale). I appeal the BSP chief to come along (with me)," the Union Minister said.

Ramdas Athawale also said that the Opposition is saying that the Narendra Modi government will change the Constitution but all this is "baseless".

Meanwhile, after Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar joined hands with the NDA once again, Ramdas Athawale said the INDIA alliance is falling apart.

He justified Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to join the NDA. "Mamata (Banerjee) will contest the elections alone in (West) Bengal. The alliance is breaking everywhere," he added.

Athawale also said that he would meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath later on Monday. Athawale said he will also meet Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda.

"The RPI (Athawale) will become an alternative to the BSP in Uttar Pradesh," he said. He also said that with regard to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, his party has asked for two seats in Maharashtra, including the Shirdi constituency.