Loading...

Hyderabad: Ramoji Film City celebrates 75th Republic Day, MD Vijayeswari unfurls Tricolour

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 26, 2024, 5:42 PM IST

Updated : Jan 26, 2024, 6:54 PM IST

Ramoji Film City celebrates 75th Republic Day

Ramoji Film City (RFC) Managing Director Vijayeswari unfurled the National Flag as part of the 75th Republic Day celebrations held on the RFC premises on Friday. Top officials and employees of the Ramoji Group companies took part in the celebrations and saluted the Tricolour. Every year, the RFC celebrates Independence Day and Republic Day with much fervour and grandeur.

Ramoji Film City celebrates 75th Republic Day

Hyderabad (Telangana): The Ramoji Film City (RFC), a popular entertainment and theme park in Hyderabad, Telangana, celebrated the 75th Republic Day with gaiety and fervour on Friday. RFC Managing Director Vijayeswari unfurled the Tricolour on the occasion in the presence of top officials and staff. After the flag hoisting ceremony, the Managing Director received a salute from the RFC security personnel.

Other top officials and staff of the organisation participated in the program. The employees of the Ramoji Group companies participated in the Republic Day celebrations held on the premises. After the flag was unfurled, they clicked selfie pictures with the Tricolour. Every year, the Independence and Republic Day celebrations are held on the Ramoji Film City premises with fervour and grandeur.

Prior to the January 22 Ram Lalla Consecration in Ayodhya, Lord Ram's footprints graced the RFC premises when MD Vijayeswari carried the divine footprints on her head to the temple.

The Ramoji Film City (RFC) has been known as the ultimate destination for fun and entertainment seekers with its theme-based events attracting visitors from even far-off places. The recent winter fest held at RFC from December 15 to January 18 was a big hit with the fun lovers. The dazzling carnival and radiant glow of electric lamps were among the special attractions for the guests. The visitors were also treated to the unforgettable feats of the stilt-walkers, ear-deafening beats of mobile DJ and also the impressive performances of the jugglers.

Read More

  1. Ayodhya Lord Ram's Footprints At Ramoji Film City, MD Vijayeswari Performs Puja
  2. 'Ramoji Winter Fest' In Full Swing At Ramoji Film City: 110 Years Of Indian Cinema, Special Packages For Tourists
Last Updated :Jan 26, 2024, 6:54 PM IST

TAGGED:

RFC Republic DayRamoji Film City R DayRepublic Day RFCFilm City R Day

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.