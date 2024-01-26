Hyderabad: Ramoji Film City celebrates 75th Republic Day, MD Vijayeswari unfurls Tricolour

Ramoji Film City celebrates 75th Republic Day

Hyderabad (Telangana): The Ramoji Film City (RFC), a popular entertainment and theme park in Hyderabad, Telangana, celebrated the 75th Republic Day with gaiety and fervour on Friday. RFC Managing Director Vijayeswari unfurled the Tricolour on the occasion in the presence of top officials and staff. After the flag hoisting ceremony, the Managing Director received a salute from the RFC security personnel.

Other top officials and staff of the organisation participated in the program. The employees of the Ramoji Group companies participated in the Republic Day celebrations held on the premises. After the flag was unfurled, they clicked selfie pictures with the Tricolour. Every year, the Independence and Republic Day celebrations are held on the Ramoji Film City premises with fervour and grandeur.

Prior to the January 22 Ram Lalla Consecration in Ayodhya, Lord Ram's footprints graced the RFC premises when MD Vijayeswari carried the divine footprints on her head to the temple.

The Ramoji Film City (RFC) has been known as the ultimate destination for fun and entertainment seekers with its theme-based events attracting visitors from even far-off places. The recent winter fest held at RFC from December 15 to January 18 was a big hit with the fun lovers. The dazzling carnival and radiant glow of electric lamps were among the special attractions for the guests. The visitors were also treated to the unforgettable feats of the stilt-walkers, ear-deafening beats of mobile DJ and also the impressive performances of the jugglers.