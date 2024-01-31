Loading...

Hyderabad CP's Sensational Decision: All 85 Staff of Panjagutta Police Station Transferred

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 31, 2024, 6:04 PM IST

Hyderabad CP Transfers All 85 Staff of Panjagutta Police Station from SI to Home Guard

Hyderabad Police Commissioner K Srinivas Reddy translated all the 85 staff out of the Panjagutta Police Station simultaneously. The transferred included policemen and officials from SI to home guard. The serious was taken following continued allegations against the staff, sources said.

Hyderabad (Telangana) : Hyderabad Commissioner of Police K Srinivas Reddy took a sensational decision. All the staff of the Panjagutta Police Station located in the heart of the capital city have been transferred. The CP has issued orders to transfer everyone from the SI to the home guard working at the station all at one go.

In one stroke, a total of 85 policemen are transferred out of one single police station. This has created tremors in the police, administrative and political circles. Also, all the 85 transferred policemen and officials were ordered to report at the Hyderabad City Armed Reserve Headquarters.

At the same time, about 82 new staff members have been appointed to the Panjagutta Police Station. It seems that the CP has taken this decision in the context of recent developments in the cases under the jurisdiction of this police station.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

TAGGED:

Hyderabad CPPanjaguttaTransferredPolice StationCP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.