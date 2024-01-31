Hyderabad CP's Sensational Decision: All 85 Staff of Panjagutta Police Station Transferred

Hyderabad (Telangana) : Hyderabad Commissioner of Police K Srinivas Reddy took a sensational decision. All the staff of the Panjagutta Police Station located in the heart of the capital city have been transferred. The CP has issued orders to transfer everyone from the SI to the home guard working at the station all at one go.

In one stroke, a total of 85 policemen are transferred out of one single police station. This has created tremors in the police, administrative and political circles. Also, all the 85 transferred policemen and officials were ordered to report at the Hyderabad City Armed Reserve Headquarters.

At the same time, about 82 new staff members have been appointed to the Panjagutta Police Station. It seems that the CP has taken this decision in the context of recent developments in the cases under the jurisdiction of this police station.