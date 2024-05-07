Horoscope: Movies To Make Leos Nostalgic Tonight | Read Astrological Predictions For May 7

Astrological predictions for May 7, 2024

Aries (March 21-April 20): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 1st house. You may be in a romantic mood to share doing domestic chores with your beloved. You may feel the need to attract your partner for a memorable evening. The day may not be a promising one for finances as you may have to strive harder to increase your earnings. It may be advisable to postpone long term investments. At the office, you may be assigned responsibilities by seniors. You may have the right amount of energy levels to take up new projects.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 12th house. Being flexible is the right way to enjoy perfect bliss. Your beloved may try to know your opinions about life and love. You should engage in such activities that occupy the majority in the heart of your partner. Today, you will share your ideas without a properly planned and thorough research. Therefore, you need to be sure about your speech while presenting your ideas to your superiors. The careful decision will keep you safe in front of your supervisor.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 11th house. Compromise is the keyword in your love life. When you learn to sacrifice, everything will get changed. You may suddenly feel like taking an initiative to make a friend feel happy. Well, your cheerfulness will rarely be off but you are advised not to expect much in return. A good day to schedule maintenance activities. This is the time you need to be alert while coordinating all your activities. You need to focus on pending works.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 10th house. Be ready to explore the complex mind of your soulmate. Being engaged in homemaking activities with your lover will boost your romantic relationship. The day is good for investment of energy but not for investment in realty or even a vehicle. Try to remain associated with people in high positions as they may either give you good business. Creative or technical ideas may not get immediate attention or appreciation. Therefore, you will remain completely busy implementing the ideas.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 9th house. Melodies from classic movies will make you nostalgic tonight. You are in a mood to play a short drama with your soul mate. Movie, music, dance, drama are likely to reign your heart this beautiful evening. The day indicates that you will be able to maintain your life-style with the help of money and there won’t be any compromise in the same. Your ideas will be used to fetch positive business results.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 8th house. Foreign contacts will, in all likelihood, be a source of monetary profits. You will perform wonderfully in anything you might choose to undertake today. Even your ambition of setting up an offshore business enterprise will take root today. You may try your best to draw the attention of your beloved today. It may be frustrating for you to note that your efforts to earn more money are proving to be futile. However, things will soon be okay.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 7th house. Today, you will enjoy a little bit of work and pleasure. However, even with an increase in responsibilities, you must not expect a rise in pay anytime soon. Rechecking the current working status will help you develop a systematic routine. Your day will be full of social interactions and communication with people. As this will consume lot of energy, you are likely to get stressed. Try Yoga or other spiritual practices to stay calm.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 6th house. Commitments may not come easily to you for the day. You may need to give quality time to your beloved. In money, matters try and keep a good rapport with those who owe you money to recover your dues faster. On the work front, you may need to recharge your energy levels as you may undergo long busy hectic schedules. You may gradually realize that you may have to exert more efforts and devote more hours to accomplish your desired goals.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 5th house. You may get emotional support from your beloved as you spend some good times together. It may be the right moment to chill out and bask in romantic bliss. A strong desire to go on a leisure trip may not be enough as you may need to work out on your fiances to avoid overspending. Possessing amazing creative energy may urge you to hone your professional skills. But make sure you shoulder responsibilities within your capacity lest you may have to regret when things don't fall in place.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 4th house. You are likely to spend your money on your vehicle or real estate. You need to be broad-minded if you really want to recognise the value of money spent on your vehicle or house. Re-checking should be done once you have finished a particular task. Otherwise, you will be responsible for the errors committed. You may feel low and lazy today. Take enough rest to recuperate from the stress caused by overwork.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 3rd house. Your optimistic attitude is likely to impress your beloved and promises you a rejuvenated love life. Your enthusiastic mindset will create a positive aura around your loved one. This is not a great day for financial gains. Stick to routine practices and do not expect much from anything. Tendency to take risks would be very high today, so you must not get into risky investments. Creativity will encourage you to achieve even complexities in professional life.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 2nd house. You need to tread cautiously today when it comes to matters related to business. Please do not make any decisions in haste, or it could come back to haunt you later. All financial dealings will need to be carefully monitored. Do not indulge in speculative activities or undue risk-taking. No issues are indicated in your relationship. Your love life will be smooth. Creative activities may engross your domestic life tonight.