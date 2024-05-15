Home Minister Amit Shah to Visit Kashmir on Thursday, To Meet Delegations in Srinagar

Srinagar: Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Srinagar district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday evening, according to senior officials of the Jammu and Kashmir Administration.

The officials stated that Shah is expected to arrive in Srinagar at 6 pm on Thursday. "On Friday, he will convene meetings with various delegations, including civil society members and BJP workers. Additionally, representatives from the Pahari community are slated to meet him. Shah will depart for New Delhi in the (Friday) evening," officials confirmed.

Further details regarding Shah's itinerary in Kashmir were not disclosed by officials. Shah's visit to Srinagar coincides with the ongoing Lok Sabha elections nationwide. Notably, the BJP did not nominate candidates for three seats in the Kashmir Valley. The polls for the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency were conducted on May 13, recording a voter turnout of 38.49 percent, the second-highest since 1989 in Lok Sabha elections.

The voting for the Baramulla and Anantnag-Rajouri constituencies is scheduled for May 20 (Phase 5) and May 25 (Phase 6), respectively, in the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections. Simultaneously, polling for the Ladakh Lok Sabha Seat is also slated for May 20. However, the declaration of Lok Sabha election results is expected on June 4, 2024.