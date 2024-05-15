ETV Bharat / state

Jamaat-e-Islami Kashmir Ready to Contest Elections, Wants Ban Revoked

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 15, 2024, 4:34 PM IST

In a significant development on Wednesday, Jamaat-e-Islami Kashmir expressed its readiness to engage in elections pending the Central government's lift of the ban, signalling a notable shift in stance.
Ghulam Qadir Wani, member Jamaat-e-Islami Kashmir Panel(ETV Bharat)

Jamaat-e-Islami Kashmir, a socio-religious organisation in Kashmir, which was banned by the Home Ministry in 2019, has expressed its desire to contest the upcoming Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The organisation has sought a revocation of the ban on it in order to fight the elections.

The Ministry of Home Affairs imposed the ban on JeI in 2019 following the abrogation of Article 370, branding it as "anti-national." Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Ghulam Qadir Wani, a member of JeI's panel, conveyed the organisation's position. Wani, a resident of Pulwama's Gussu area, highlighted JeI's recent participation in exercising voting rights during the Lok Sabha polls, including his own participation in the Srinagar Lok Sabha polls on May 13.

Wani said that JeI's intentions to compete in the forthcoming Assembly polls, underscore the group's enduring dedication to democratic processes. However, he stressed that the revocation of the ban imposed on it by the Centre was a prerequisite for their involvement, asserting that JeI would field its own candidates if the ban was revoked before the elections.

Wani elaborated on JeI's electoral priorities, emphasizing socio-religious reforms and efforts to combat drug abuse and moral degradation. Disclosing that JeI's Majlis-e Shoora, a key decision-making body, had convened to discuss electoral participation, Wani reaffirmed JeI's steadfast commitment to democratic principles.

Responding to queries about JeI's historical abstention from polls, Wani cited societal pressures and threats, underlining the organisation's adherence to collective decision-making processes.

