Heatwave to Prevail in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana; Rainfall in Gujarat, Bihar, Jharkhand: IMD

New Delhi: Amidst the scorching heat in several parts of the country some regions witnessing showers and thunderstorms leading to disruptions in flights. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted a fresh spell of heatwave will grip Northwest India from May 16.

According to IMD, the heatwave is likely to prevail over West Rajasthan on May 15 to 18, west Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, east Rajasthan and South Haryana on May 16 to 18, east Uttar Pradesh on May 16 & 17 while Northwest Madhya Pradesh on May 17 & 18 and Bihar on May 17. Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over Saurashtra and Kutch during the next five days.

Similarly, South Peninsular India is expected to witness a wet spell with isolated heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds until May 17. According to the weather office, East and Central India are anticipated to experience a wet spell, also accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, until May 14, which is likely to bring down the soaring temperature, which will bring respite from the heat to the citizens. Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is forecasted to advance into the South Andaman Sea, parts of the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the Nicobar Islands around May 19.

Heatwave in these states

According to the Skymet weather latest bulletin, heatwave conditions are likely to grip the northern plains during this week, including Punjab, Haryana and Delhi/NCR. "Heat intensity will grow as the week progresses and peak around the weekend between May 17 and 19. This will be the first bout of typical pre-monsoon heat for the plains of North India. Intensity and spread will be large enough to cover almost nook and corner of the region", said Skymet Weather.

Similarly, the mercury will rise sharply from mid-week onwards and may peak around the weekend. The soaring temperatures may even spill over to the next week as well. "Surface winds may also pick up to trigger ‘loo’ conditions in some parts. The mercury is likely to reach 44°C, for the first time in the season over many parts of these states. The list of cities will include Amritsar, Jalandhar, Bathinda, Fazilka, Firozpur, Kapurthala, Ludhiana, Patiala, Ropar, Ambala, Karnal, Hisar, Narnaul, Sirsa, Rohtak, Panipat and DLH/NCR", it said.

There are predictions that some parts are likely to record temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius. The national capital has recorded the highest temperature of 42°C so far. Mercury reaching 44°C will trigger the first heat wave of this season for Delhi.

Rains in these parts

According to IMD prediction, light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and squally winds are likely to prevail over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra until May 18. Besides this, Gujarat, Bihar and Jharkhand are set to witness light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds on Tuesday.

Several parts of Gujarat and Mumbai on Monday witnessed strong winds and heavy showers bringing life to a standstill. The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Mumbai as strong winds and heavy rain showers are likely to hit the financial capital again. Similarly, Gujarat also witnessed strong showers on Tuesday and the weather office has forecast light rains with thunderstorms in several districts over the next three days.

Read more: Heatwave: Human-Caused Climate Change Imposes Threat Not Only In India, But Across Asia