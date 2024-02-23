Haryana Police Revokes Decision to Impose NSA on Protesting Farmers

Chandigarh: Haryana Police on Friday took a U-turn from its earlier decision to take action under the National Security Act (NSA) against the farmer leaders protesting along the Punjab-Haryana border. It has clarified that NSA will not be invoked against the farm leaders and unions.

Ambala Range IG Sibash Kabiraj said that no action will be taken against the farmers under the provisions of the NSA. His earlier post on social media announcing action under NSA against the protesting farmers has also been deleted.

In a statement issued by Haryana Police this morning, Kabiraj clarified that the decision of invoking provisions of the NSA has been "reconsidered" and it has been decided that NSA will not be invoked. He has also appealed the farmers to maintain law and order.

On Thursday, police said that farmer leaders were being detained to maintain law and order and restore social harmony. Police alleged that a continuous attempt is being made by the protesters to break the barricades erected on the Shambhu border since February 13 in connection with the 'Delhi Chalo' march.

Police said the protesters are trying to disrupt law and order by pelting stones at police personnel and creating ruckus at the border. During the protest, government and private properties were vandalised, police said. Two policemen died and 30 others were injured, including one who suffered a brain hemorrhage.

Police also said that the protesters were using social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Telegram to share posts that were disturbing the social harmony. Posts are being made continuously on social media to disturb social harmony, police alleged adding that wrong words were being used against administrative officers and the government.

Earlier, police initiated the process to attach properties and seize bank accounts of the protesting farmers to compensate the losses incurred following damage of government properties.