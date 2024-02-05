India’s Urban Sector Registered Marked Increase in Investment: Hardeep Singh Puri

New Delhi: Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said that there has been a marked increase in investment in the urban sector over the years. It is estimated that annual investment in the urban sector has increased from Rs 68,000 crore in 2014 to Rs 1.30 lakh crore in 2018 and Rs 2 lakh crore in 2023.

“Estimated investment in the urban schemes under the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has increased manifold from Rs 1,78,053 crore during 2004-14 to Rs 18,07,101 crore during 2014-23. This includes investment in Central government urban schemes of Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), Smart Cities Mission, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U), Swacch Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) and Urban Transport which contribute in improving the life of an ordinary citizen. Moreover, Investment in housing by the private sector has also witnessed robust growth during the period 2014-2023,” the Minister said.

In a written reply given in the Rajya Sabha, Puri said that his ministry has been implementing the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) - 'Housing for All' Mission since June 25, 2015, to provide pucca houses with basic amenities to all eligible urban beneficiaries across the country.

“The scheme is implemented through four verticals, including Beneficiary-Led Construction (BLC), Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP), In-Situ Slum Redevelopment (ISSR) and Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS). As of January 29, a total of 118.63 lakh houses have been sanctioned by the Ministry based on the project proposals submitted by States and Union Territories (UTs) under PMAY-U, out of which 114.00 lakh have been grounded and 80.02 lakhs have been completed and delivered to the beneficiaries,” he said.

Based on the requests received from the States and UTs, the mission period has been extended till December 31, 2024, except for the Credit Link Subsidy Scheme vertical of the scheme, to complete all the houses sanctioned without changing the funding pattern and implementation methodology, he informed.

As compared to the period 2004-14, total investment in housing projects has increased approximately 21 times from Rs 38,303 crore to Rs 8.11 lakh crore during 2015-24. Similarly, total central assistance approved has increased from Rs 20,304 crore during 2004-14 to Rs 2 lakh crore during 2015-24 representing an increase of approximately 10 times.

“Moreover, the total number of houses approved for construction has increased nine times approximately from 13.46 lakh houses in 2004-14 to 118.63 lakh houses during 2015-24,” he said.

