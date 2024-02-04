Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Attends His Wife's Book Launch at Jaipur Literature Fest

Jaipur (Rajasthan) : Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, whose book was launched at the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) in the past, arrived here this time for the launch of his wife Lakshmi Puri's debut novel - 'The Swallowing Sun'. Speaking about the novel, Hardeep Singh Puri said that three generations are covered in the book. It has captured a journey through the times before and after India's independence.

The Union Minister said that today is a special occasion as his wife's debut novel was launched. He said that the characters of the novel are from pre-independent India of 1920-1930 and after independence. He also congratulated all the other authors who came to take part in JLF.

Lakshmi Puri's book 'The Swallowing Sun' was launched in the Darbar Hall of Jaipur Literature Festival. She said she was a student of history and believes that history is the profit of the future. The period she has mentioned in the book has the potential to shape the future and help mould the destiny, she said.

Lakshmi Puri further said that today in India there is a revival of civilization, culture, a new kind of reimagining of society, youth and women. Her father had contributed to the independence of the country and that struggle brought people closer to each other, like never before. Her book mentions the period when two world wars took place, she said.

The author said that even though she was not present at that time, she has written her book in such a way that she had lived in that period before independence and had lived it.

Lakshmi Puri said that in this book she awakened three generations of her life, which include her mother, her daughter and herself. While giving his mother the role of Malti in the book, she narrated what kind of life Malti lived and also read out on the stage the letters written by his father to his mother. Lakshmi Puri also read out a Marathi poem written by her father.