Lok Sabha Election 2024: Karni Sena Chief Raj Shekhawat Detained at Ahmedabad Airport

Karni Sena chief Raj Shekhawat

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) : Protests are being held everywhere by the Kshatriya community regarding the controversial statement of Rajkot Lok Sabha BJP candidate Parushottam Rupala. Karni Sena president Raj Shekhawat asked Kshatriyas to join the protest at BJP's office Kamalam at 2 pm today with saffron flags and strong sticks. However, Raj Shekhawat was taken into custody as soon as he reached Ahmedabad airport.

Raj Shekhawat warned of self-immolation: Karni Sena chief Shekhawat, who was preparing for self-immolation, said that he would reach Kamalam, the regional office of Gandhinagar Bharatiya Janata Party unit, with a saffron flag and a strong stick. He asked everyone to be present there. "Security arrangements have been made by the police at Ahmedabad Airport. If I or my Kshatriya followers and supporters are stopped, I will commit suicide," he said.

Police got alerted about Raj Shekhawat's warning and as soon as he reached Ahmedabad airport, he was detained. Police department sounded an alert following this. There is anger in the Kshatriya community due to the BJP high command retaining the candidate Purushottam Rupala in Rajkot Lok Sabha seat.

The Kshatriya community has become restless over this and they have started taking aggressive steps. Police has been deployed to ensure that Kshatriya followers do not resort to untoward incidents. The state government, BJP organization and police have been instructed to remain on alert after the Kshatriya community threatened to protest at BJP office. The movements of the Kshatriya Samaj and Karni Sena workers are being monitored in Ahmedabad.