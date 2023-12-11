Jaipur: The three accused in the shooting of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, chief of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, have been sent to a seven-day police remand on Monday.

Shooters Nitin Fauji and Rohit Rathod and their associate Udham Singh were produced before the magistrate in Gandhinagar this morning. Earlier, on Sunday, the police produced another accused Ramveer before the magistrate and sent him on an eight-day police remand. Preliminary investigations revealed that alleged assailants Nitin and Rohit had killed Gogamedi while Udham helped them during their escape. All the accused will be interrogated by the police.

According to sources, many big revelations have been made during police interrogation. It has come to light that a rape case was registered against Rohit and Gogamedi was appearing against him. This was the reason behind Rohit's enmity with Gogamedi. Rohit had met Nitin just a few days before the incident. During interrogation, both the alleged assailants told police that they had met only a few days before the murder.

There was a plan to send Nitin and his wife abroad by making fake passports. Rohit has told the police that a settlement was being made in the rape case but Gogamedi was constantly opposing it as a result of which he was angry at him.

Virendra Charan, who is considered to be the mastermind, had planned to murder Gogamedi in October. Nitin came in contact with Rohit through jailed Bhavani alias Rony. The miscreants had planned to kill Gogamedi in October, but could not carry out the crime due to the code of conduct.

Police have also taken Rony, Nitin's friend on production warrant from Bhondsi jail and he will be interrogated. According to sources, after the murder, Rohit and Nitin were given Rs 50,000 for their expenses.

So far, four accused, including both the shooters, have been arrested in the case. Nitin and Rohit, the two shooters and their associate Udham were nabbed from Hotel Kamal Palace in Sector 22A in Chandigarh on Saturday night. Later, Ramveer, who had also cooperated with the shooters in Jaipur, was arrested.

Rony was already in contact with Rohit and Virendra and arranged them to talk to Nitin on mobile. Nitin was sent to Jaipur by a taxi on November 28.