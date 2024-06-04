Hamirpur Lok Sabha Seat Results 2024: Anurag Thakur Wins By Over 1.80 Lakh Votes; Retains Constituency

Hamirpur: BJP candidate and Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur won from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency by a margin of 182357 votes. He defeated Congress candidate Satpal Raizada. While Anurag Thakur, the Sports Minister, polled 607068 votes, Raizada polled 424711 votes.

BJP has managed to win all the four seats in Himachal Pradesh. One of the four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh, Hamirpur has been a BJP stronghold with the saffron party winning eight out of the last nine elections held from here.

The incumbent Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and Youth Affairs and Sports, is considered among the important young leaders in the party. Anurag Thakur has reached Parliament four times from Hamirpur.

He was Minister of State for Finance in the first term of the Modi government. Before that he was the national president of BJYM. Anurag Thakur, who has played a Ranji match for Himachal team, has also been the President of Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) and then the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Anurag Thakur's father Prem Kumar Dhumal has been the Chief Minister of Himachal twice and also MP from Hamirpur. Anurag Thakur's brother Arun Dhumal is the chairman of IPL.

The constituency comprises 17 Vidhan Sabha seats, including Dehra, Jaswan-Pragpur, Dharampur, Bhoranj, Sujanpur, Hamirpur, Barsar, Nadaun, Chintpurni, Gagret, Haroli, Una, Kutlehar, Jhanduta, Ghumarwin, Bilaspur and Sri Naina Deviji. The total number of registered voters in this constituency in 2024 polls was 14,32,636, and the seat saw a voting turnout of 70.05%, according to the Election Commission’s data. The seat went to polls in phase 7 on June 1, 2024.

In the 2019 LS Polls, Anurag Thakur retained Hamirpur, polling 682,692 votes, comprising 69.04% of the total number of votes polled. He defeated Congress’ Ram Lal Thakur by a margin of 399,572 votes. Thakur had also won from this seat in 2014, getting 448,035 votes (53.64%) and defeating Rajinder Singh Rana of Congress by a margin of 98,403 votes.