Mumbai South Lok Sabha Seat Result 2024 | Shiv Sena UBT's Arvind Sawant Wins By Over 50K Votes

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 4, 2024, 6:03 AM IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Arvind Sawant won the prestigious Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency. He defeated Shiv Sena nominee Yamini Jadhav.

The total number of registered voters in the Mumbai South constituency in 2024 polls was 1536168 and the seat saw a voting turnout of 50.06 % (769010 votes polled), according to the Election Commission’s data released on May 25, 2024. The seat went to polls in phase 5 on May 20, 2024.
Shiv Sena-UBT candidate Arvind Sawant (left) Shiv Sena candidate Yamini Yadhav (Photos: ETV Bharat)

Mumbai: Incumbent MP Arvind Sawant, who has been fielded by the Shiv Sena (UBT), won the prestigious Mumbai South constituency. He defeated Shiv Sena's Yamini Jadhav by a margin of 52673 votes.

Initially for a brief period, Yamini Jadhav was leading but Sawant, who a close aide of Shiv Sens UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, made a stunning comeback. His lead kept on increasing and he eventually managed to retain his seat.

Mumbai South, a diverse constituency, encompasses affluent areas like Malabar Hill, known for its high FSI rates, and represents the lower-middle class through BDD Chawls. It has been a testament to the nation's political, social, and cultural metamorphosis. The closure of mills following strikes in the 1980s transformed the constituency, leading to a significant increase in the Gujarati population and the emergence of shopping malls and skyscrapers.

The representation of Mumbai South carries prestige. Historically a Communist stronghold, it later became a domain of the undivided Shiv Sena. The total number of registered voters in the Mumbai South constituency in 2024 polls was 1536168 and the seat saw a voting turnout of 50.06 % (769010 votes polled), according to the Election Commission’s data released on May 25, 2024. The seat went to polls in phase 5 on May 20, 2024.

In the 2019 LS Polls, Arvind Sawant of undivided Shiv Sena won from Mumbai South constituency, polling 421937 votes, comprising 52,64 % of the total number of votes polled. Arvind Sawant defeated Milind Deora, who had then contested on a Congress ticket, by a margin of 100067 votes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls too, it was Arvind Sawant of the undivided Shiv Sena, who had emerged triumphant. He had polled 374609 votes (48.04 %) and defeated Congress candidate Milind Deora, by a margin of 128564 votes.

