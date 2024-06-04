Mumbai South Lok Sabha Seat Result 2024 | Shiv Sena UBT's Arvind Sawant Wins By Over 50K Votes

Mumbai: Incumbent MP Arvind Sawant, who has been fielded by the Shiv Sena (UBT), won the prestigious Mumbai South constituency. He defeated Shiv Sena's Yamini Jadhav by a margin of 52673 votes.

Initially for a brief period, Yamini Jadhav was leading but Sawant, who a close aide of Shiv Sens UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, made a stunning comeback. His lead kept on increasing and he eventually managed to retain his seat.

Mumbai South, a diverse constituency, encompasses affluent areas like Malabar Hill, known for its high FSI rates, and represents the lower-middle class through BDD Chawls. It has been a testament to the nation's political, social, and cultural metamorphosis. The closure of mills following strikes in the 1980s transformed the constituency, leading to a significant increase in the Gujarati population and the emergence of shopping malls and skyscrapers.

The representation of Mumbai South carries prestige. Historically a Communist stronghold, it later became a domain of the undivided Shiv Sena. The total number of registered voters in the Mumbai South constituency in 2024 polls was 1536168 and the seat saw a voting turnout of 50.06 % (769010 votes polled), according to the Election Commission’s data released on May 25, 2024. The seat went to polls in phase 5 on May 20, 2024.

In the 2019 LS Polls, Arvind Sawant of undivided Shiv Sena won from Mumbai South constituency, polling 421937 votes, comprising 52,64 % of the total number of votes polled. Arvind Sawant defeated Milind Deora, who had then contested on a Congress ticket, by a margin of 100067 votes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls too, it was Arvind Sawant of the undivided Shiv Sena, who had emerged triumphant. He had polled 374609 votes (48.04 %) and defeated Congress candidate Milind Deora, by a margin of 128564 votes.