ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Working to Remove Meitei-Kuki Trust Deficit, Bring Lasting Peace: Amit Shah

author img

By PTI

Published : May 26, 2024, 6:57 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has stated that the government is attempting to close the trust gap between the Meitei and Kuki groups.

Govt Working to Remove Meitei-Kuki Trust Deficit, Bring Lasting Peace: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (IANS Photo)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said the government is working on removing the trust deficit between the Meitei and Kuki communities to bring lasting peace in Manipur, and the process will be expedited with utmost priority once the Lok Sabha election is over. Shah told PTI in an interview on Saturday that the clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities were ethnic in nature and hence cannot be resolved through force.

"This is not an issue of riots or terrorism. This is an issue of ethnic violence. It can't be resolved through force. This is ethnic violence," he said when asked whether the government needed to take some strong action to end the cycle of violence in the northeastern state. The home minister said the violence took place due to lack of discussions and lack of trust between the two communities which had happened due to some incidents.

"We have to repair this. This is a time consuming job. We were working on it speedily. But it has been delayed due to the elections. That is quite natural," he said. "Because, leaders of both the communities are talking about the interests of the respective community, or their own political issues. But after the counting, the government will work on it with utmost priority. I believe there will be no violence in future," he said.

Ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, 2023 after a tribal solidarity march in the hill districts of Manipur to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. Since then, over 220 people belonging to both the communities and security personnel have been killed in the continuing violence.

A BJP-led government is in power in Manipur since 2017. There are two Lok Sabha constituencies in the state: Inner Manipur and the Outer Manipur. While the BJP has fielded its candidate in the former, the party extended support to NDA partner Naga People's Front's (NSF) candidate in the later.

TAGGED:

AMIT SHAHAMIT SHAH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Valley's Changing Polling Pattern: How Kashmir Has Voted Like the Rest of India

Tamil Nadu: AI-Generated Photo of Missing Girl Rekindles Parents' Hopes after 13 Years of Search

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Ebrahim Raisi's Death Is Unlikely to Change the Course of the Foreign Policy in Iran: Expert

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.