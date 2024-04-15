Lok Sabha Election 2024: Former BJD MP Prabhas Kumar Singh Joins BJP

New Delhi: Former BJD MP Prabhas Kumar Singh on Monday joined the BJP days before the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, as he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and criticised the party led by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

There was no "dignity and self-respect" in the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), said Singh, who has represented Odisha's Bargarh seat in the past, after he was welcomed in the BJP by its national general secretary Tarun Chugh and other senior leaders.

Several leaders from both parties have switched sides, especially after the failure of alliance talks in the BJD-ruled state ahead of the upcoming elections.

Addressing a joint press conference with the BJP leaders at the party headquarters here, Singh expressed happiness over joining the "biggest political party in the world".

"This is a special moment for me. I am highly influenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personality," he said. "I have left the BJD (Biju Janata Dal) because there is no self-respect and dignity left there," he claimed, adding respect for Odia 'asmita' (identity), art culture and heritage was "absent" in the party led by Patnaik.

He hailed Modi's leadership and the work done by his government in the last 10 years for various sections of society including the youth, women, farmers and the poor.

"There is dignity, self-respect and democracy in the BJP. There is no dynastic politics in the BJP. Even an ordinary person here (in the BJP) can become the prime minister, chief minister I am fortunate (to have joined the BJP)," he told reporters.

Singh claimed that there is a wave in favour of the BJP in Odisha and asserted that it will emerge victorious in the Lok Sabha elections and form a government against at the Centre under Modi's leadership. BJD veteran B Mehtab was among the leaders who joined the BJP recently