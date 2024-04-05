Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, Ex-Cricketer Dodda Ganesh, 2 others join BJP

Bengaluru: In a major boost to the BJP in Karnataka, actor-turned-politician and independent MP from Mandya, Sumalatha Ambareesh joined the saffron party on Friday.

Also, former Koppal MP Shivaram Gowda, Harshagowda Shivasharan Patil of Vijayapura and former cricketer Dodda Ganesh joined the BJP.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and dream made me choose BJP," Sumalatha said after joining the party at Jagannath Bhawan, state BJP office in Malleswar in Bengaluru. Former CM Yeddyurappa, BJP state president Vijayendra and others welcomed the newcomers.

Sumalata said, "This is an important day in my political life. There was a historic victory in Mandya five years ago in Lok Sabha elections. That election will never be forgotten. BJP had extended support at that time. I cannot forget PM Modi came to Mysore and campaigned for me. I have learned a lot in this journey of five years. Ambarish was in Congress for 25 years. But I got cooperation from BJP leaders in Parliament. Modi is my inspiration. After seeing Modi's leadership and dream, I thought that joining the BJP is the best option. It is a matter of great pride and joy to me,'' she said.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra said, ''Admiring Modi's leadership, a pro-Modi atmosphere has been created in the entire country, Modi has set a target of 400 plus seats. Mandya MP Sumalatha has joined the BJP for Modi to come back to power for India's security and development. Her popularity will help BJP and give more strength to the party."

Vijayendra said that Shivaram Gowda from Koppal was earlier with BJP and had joined the Congress for some reason. "But now he has come to BJP to support PM Modi. This has given a boost to the party. The addition of Harshagowda Shivasharan Patil has strengthened our base in Vijayapura. Former cricketer Dodda Ganesh has brought great enthusiasm among the youth. Many leaders namely Gayatri Timmaredgowda from Kanakagiri Constituency, Shrinivasa Ghotnekar from Haliyala, Tukaram Gowda Patil and others are leaving Congress and joining BJP. Joining the party is welcome when there is a determination to win all 28 constituencies," he added.