Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi Dies

Patna (Bihar)/New Delhi: Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi passed away on Monday. Modi, who was battling with cancer, breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi. He was 72.

Bihar BJP in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter stated, "The BJP family is deeply saddened by the news of the demise of former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and former Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi. We have lost a great warrior. This loss can never be compensated. This is an irreparable loss for Bihar and the entire BJP family. Om Shanti."

Sushil Kumar Modi was born on January 5, 1952, in Patna, and worked in different capacities, including the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and the Bihar Finance Minister. He also worked as the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.

He joined the movement led by Jayaprakash Narayan. His political career started from there. He actively entered politics in 1990. For the first time, he was elected from the Kumhar assembly constituency in Bihar.

Sushil Kumar Modi was also elected to the Lok Sabha in the 2004 elections from Bhagalpur in Bihar. He was also a member of the Rajya Sabha, which is the Upper House of Parliament.

Sushil Kumar Modi had filed a Public Interest Litigation in the Patna High Court against RJD supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fodder scam.

BJP Bihar President and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary expressed grief. He said, "Heartfelt tribute to former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and former Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi ji on his demise. This is an irreparable loss for the Bihar BJP."

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has also expressed deep condolences on the demise of Sushil Kumar Modi. Giriraj Singh posted on X, "Senior member of our family Sushil Modiji passed away. This is no less than a big shock for all of us. Bihar will never forget his contribution in taking BJP and Bihar forward. My heartfelt condolences to his family and his loved ones in these difficult times."

Former Bihar Minister and son of Lalu Prasad Yadav Tej Pratap Yadav said, "Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi is no longer with us. May God grant eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the family in this hour of grief."