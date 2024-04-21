Fire Breaks out at Delhi's Ghazipur Landfill Site

A fire broke out on Sunday night at the Ghazipur garbage site in east Delhi. The fire is being put out with effort.

A fire broke out on Sunday night at the Ghazipur garbage site in east Delhi. The fire is being put out with effort.

New Delhi: A major fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site in east Delhi on Sunday evening, officials said. "We received a call regarding the fire at 5:22 pm. Two fire tenders were pressed into service. Efforts are being made to douse the fire. Local police have been informed," a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said. A senior Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) official said excavators have also been pressed into service to control the fire.

Meanwhile, the BJP hit out at the Delhi government, alleging that it had promised to clear the Ghazipur landfill site by December 31 last year but did not keep its word. In a statement, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that as a result of the fire at the landfill site, smoke has engulfed the entire area, causing inconvenience to residents and businesses.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had promised to clear this landfill site by December 31 last year, before the 2022 MCD elections. However, instead of clearing the garbage, more was added. In 2019, the height of the Ghazipur landfill was 65 metres, only eight metres less than the Qutub Minar. In 2017, a portion of the garbage at the dumping yard fell on an adjacent road, killing two people.

Three incidents of fire were reported at the Ghazipur landfill in 2022, including one on March 28 which was doused after over 50 hours.

