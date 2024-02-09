Father Was Never After Awards: MS Swaminathan's Daughter on Bharat Ratna Honour

Dr Soumya Swaminathan

Kasaragod: Dr Soumya Swaminathan, daughter of Bharat Ratna awardee M S Swaminathan, said that she is proud and happy that her father has received the award. "It is seen as recognition for working for farmers and common people. He was not after awards though," she said while speaking to the media at Kasaragod.

A lot of awards and recognition did come his way but he was more motivated by by the results on the ground, the people around him, the farmers," she said.

Soumya Swaminathan told the media at that she would have been happier if her father had received this honour when he was alive. "I feel proud that my father's work has been recognised by the Government of India," she said on the honour for the agricultural scientist.

Further elaborating, Soumya Swaminathan said, "Farmers met him wherever he went and conveyed their love and gratitude. This is something that motivated him." The recognition sends a very strong message to the youth in the country that it is not just film stars and celebrities who should be emulated but also scientists whose works make an impact on the youth, she said.

M S Swaminathan, who is known as the father of green revolution in India, has been honoured with the highest civilian award in recognition of his services in the agriculture sector.