Ahead of Farmers' Protest March, Haryana Police Increases Vigil Along Delhi Borders

Chandigarh: Ahead of the proposed 'Delhi Chalo' march by the farmers unions from across the country on Feb 13, security has been beefed up in the areas in Haryana bordering Delhi with the Haryana Police increasing vigil on the borders with Delhi and Punjab. A three-layer barricading on the borders with Delhi and Punjab has been set up to prevent farmers from marching towards the national capital in large numbers.

Sources said that in view of the farmers' march, Jhajjar district police has made foolproof arrangements with anti-riot equipment kept on standby at the Jhajjar Police Line. The district police are also taking the help of drones for surveillance ahead of the proposed farmers' march. On Sunday, a mock drill was carried out in the areas bordering Delhi under the supervision of SP Dr Arpit Jain in this regard. The SP said that besides district police, two companies of ITBP and BSF have been called in to control the crowds.

“If anyone tries to disturb the peace, he will be dealt with strictly. We are in constant touch with Delhi Police regarding this matter,” he said. In Sonipat too, a three-layer barricading has been set up ahead of the farmers protest march. Sonipat police officials along with the civil administration visited National Highway-44 along the Haldana border of Panipat-Sonipat to stop the farmers from marching ahead.

Sonipat DC Manoj Kumar has issued an order directing the petrol pump operators putting a cap of 10 liters of fuel to tractor drivers. In view of the farmers' march to Delhi, the borders of Haryana with Delhi have been sealed. At the same time, with the implementation of Section 144, Internet services have also been suspended in many districts so that people do not spread rumors on social media.

In Jind district of Haryana too, a three-layer barricading has been set up at Data Singh Wala and Ujhana border to prevent the farmers' march. A large number of paramilitary forces have been deployed for crowd control. Hisar Range ADGP Ravi Kiran Mata and Intelligence Department Chief Alok Mittal held a meeting with the officials to take stock of the arrangements.

Delhi Police too made strict security arrangements ahead of the Feb 13 'Delhi Chalo' march by the farmers. The Delhi Police has issued an advisory and has issued an order to ban any kind of gathering on all the borders of Delhi and UP. Besides, barricading is being done on the borders of Delhi and the police has also banned the entry of tractors, trolleys, buses, trucks and other commercial vehicles from UP into Delhi.

Traffic jams were seen at some places due to the restrictions, on Sunday. A statement issued by Delhi Traffic Police said that due to the restrictions, drivers entering the capital on Monday and Tuesday may have to face traffic jams. Also, more than 5000 security personnel have been deployed on the borders of Delhi. According to police officials, there will be security check posts at several stages on the borders. All vehicles entering Delhi will be thoroughly checked.

Ahead of the farmers march, a meeting of farmer labor organizations was held at the Janashakti Manch office in Jind under the chairmanship of farmer leader Jasbir Singh Bhati to chalk out a strategy to deal with the police restrictions. It was agreed to actively participate in the Bharat Bandh on 16th February after the protest march on Feb 13.

Meanwhile, the transport services between Punjab and Haryana have come to a standstill due to sealing of the border to foil the farmers' march. Amid the restrictions on Delhi borders, the central government has invited the farmers for the second round of talks to reach a consensus. A meeting of the farmers with the central ministers was scheduled to be held at Chandigarh on Monday.

A letter has been issued to the farmers in this regard by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and the Farmers Welfare Department of the Government of India. The meeting is scheduled at 5 pm at Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration (Punjab), located in Sector 26, Chandigarh. Union Ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal and Nityanand Roy will also be present in the meeting.

During the first round of talks, these three ministers also attended the meeting and the Chief Minister of Punjab was also present in the meeting. It should be said that last Thursday in Chandigarh, a meeting of farmers' organizations was held with the Union Ministers. The farmers are demanding a separate bill to ensure MINIMUM Support Price (MSP) for their crops and dropping all the cases against farmers during previous protests.