Farmer's Protest Live: Punjab-Haryana Border Sealed at Many Places, Section 144 imposed in Capital

New Delhi: Ahead of the farmers' march to the national capital on February 13, Tuesday, Delhi Police on Sunday imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in North-East Delhi and at the borders with neighbouring Uttar Pradesh to avoid any untoward incidents and ensure law and order. The city police also announced the imposition of Section 144 in Shahadara and Gandhi Nagar areas of the Capital, effectively banning large gatherings until March 11.
Punjab-Haryana borders in Ambala, Jind, and Fatehabad districts have also been sealed ahead of the planned 'Delhi Chalo' march. This decision comes ahead of the 'Delhi Chalo' march organised by approximately 200 farmers' unions to press for a raft of demands, including a separate law to ensure Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farm produce and the withdrawal of cases filed against them during previous demonstrations.
According to an order released by Delhi Police on Sunday, entry of tractors, trolleys, buses, trucks, commercial vehicles, personal vehicles, etc, carrying protestors to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh have been prohibited. The order also stated that no protestor should bear arms, including firearms, swords, trishul, spears, lathi, rods etc.
Here are the latest updates:
- 8.40 AM
RPF personnel have been deployed and security has been tightened near Ghazipur border area on Monday, ahead of the farmers' call for March to Delhi on 13th February.
- 7.30 AM
- 7.10 AM
- 6.50 AM
Haryana- Delhi borders fortified at many places by putting up concrete blocks, spike barriers and barbed wires to prevent vehicles carrying protestors from entering the national capital.
- 6.35 AM
Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of the proposed farmer's protest on February 13 at the borders of Delhi. According to the police, there will be diversions around the Delhi-Haryana border.
- 6.05 AM
