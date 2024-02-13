Farmers' Protest Live: Police fire tear gas at protesting farmers near Shambhu Border

New Delhi: Farmers with thousands of tractor trolleys on Tuesday began their 'Delhi Chalo' march from Shambhu Border. Massive police force has been deployed in the area as protesting farmers move towards the national capital. Delhi Police has also imposed a month-long ban on public meetings and tractors and trolleys entering the city.

Ahead of their march, farmer leaders said that their meeting with Union Ministers on Monday remained inconclusive as they said the government was only giving assurances in regard to their demand for MSP on all crops.

However, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, who along with Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal attended the second round of talks with the farmer leaders, said a consensus was reached on most issues and a formula was proposed for resolving some others through the formation of a committee.

The meeting began at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration in Sector 26 at around 6.30 pm and concluded just before midnight. In the meeting, the Centre is learnt to have agreed to withdraw the cases against the farmers registered during the 2020-21 agitation, sources said. However, the sources said, farmer leaders were adamant on a legal guarantee to minimum support price for crops, which is one of their key demands.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced that farmers will head to Delhi on Tuesday to press the Centre to accept their demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Here are the latest updates from the farmers' protest: