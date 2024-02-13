Farmers' Protest Live: Police fire tear gas at protesting farmers near Shambhu Border

New Delhi: Farmers with thousands of tractor trolleys on Tuesday began their 'Delhi Chalo' march from Shambhu Border. Massive police force has been deployed in the area as protesting farmers move towards the national capital. Delhi Police has also imposed a month-long ban on public meetings and tractors and trolleys entering the city.
Ahead of their march, farmer leaders said that their meeting with Union Ministers on Monday remained inconclusive as they said the government was only giving assurances in regard to their demand for MSP on all crops.
However, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, who along with Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal attended the second round of talks with the farmer leaders, said a consensus was reached on most issues and a formula was proposed for resolving some others through the formation of a committee.
The meeting began at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration in Sector 26 at around 6.30 pm and concluded just before midnight. In the meeting, the Centre is learnt to have agreed to withdraw the cases against the farmers registered during the 2020-21 agitation, sources said. However, the sources said, farmer leaders were adamant on a legal guarantee to minimum support price for crops, which is one of their key demands.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced that farmers will head to Delhi on Tuesday to press the Centre to accept their demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.
Here are the latest updates from the farmers' protest:
- 12.10 AM
Police fire tear gas to disperse protesting farmers at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border.
- 11.11 AM
Delhi Government has rejected the central government's proposal to convert Bawana Stadium into a jail in view of the farmers' march to Delhi today. On the Centre's proposal, Delhi Government Home Minister Kailash Gehlot said "The demands of the farmers are genuine. It is the constitutional right of every citizen to make a peaceful protest. It is therefore incorrect to arrest the farmers."
- 11.04 AM
In view of the farmers' march to the national capital, one or more gates at eight stations of the Delhi Metro have been shut on Tuesday morning. However, these stations are not closed and entry and exit of passengers is permitted through other gates.
- 10.49 AM
Noida, Uttar Pradesh: ADCP, Anil Kumar Yadav says, "...A Traffic plan has been prepared...Drones are also being used. Checking is happening at the Delhi border. Traffic in other parts is normal..."
- 10.45 AM
Delhi Eastern Range's Additional CP Sagar Singh Kalsi says, "We have made very strict arrangements regarding the 'Delhi Chalo' march called by farmer organisations...Our aim is to stop the farmers peacefully and the common people do not face any inconvenience due to traffic…We are trying our best to deal with this situation peacefully..."
- 10.25 AM
Farmers begin their 'Delhi Chalo' march from Shambhu Border. Heavy police has been deployed at Shambhu border here as farmers move towards Delhi for their protest demanding law guaranteeing Minimum Support Price.
- 9.46 AM
Sarwan Singh Pandher also said,"Congress party does not support us, we consider Congress equally responsible as much as the BJP. These laws were brought by Congress itself...We are not in favour of anyone, we raise the voice of farmers."
- 9.35 AM
Fatehgarh Sahib: Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher while talking to the media said, "We tried to find a solution so that we do not have to stand against the Govt. We were expecting that we would be given something. In the 5-hour-long meeting yesterday, we put forward the situation of Haryana. The people of Punjab and Haryana are being tortured. It seems that both these states are not a part of India anymore, they are being treated as International border."
- 8.59 AM
Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march: Supreme Court Bar Association president Adish Aggarwala writes to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) to take suo motu action against the farmers for trying to enter Delhi alleging to create a nuisance and disturbing the daily life of citizens. He also requests CJI to issue directions to courts to not pass any adverse order due to the non-presence of lawyers before the courts.
- 8.45 AM
Massive security arrangements have been put in place on the borders of the national capital in view of the 'Delhi Chalo' protest by farmers on Tuesday. Heavy police has been deployed in Bahadurgarh ahead of farmers' protest today.
- 7.30 AM
Security heightened at Delhi borders in view of the march declared by farmers towards the National Capital today.
- 6.55 AM
After the meeting between the farmer union leaders and the government ended in a stalemate with no common ground in sight, Union Minister Arjun Munda on Monday said he remains hopeful of a breakthrough, adding that the Centre wants to arrive at a resolution through dialogue.
- 6.35 AM
Security measures have been intensified at the Delhi borders in anticipation of the scheduled 'Delhi Chalo' March by farmers on February 13. At Delhi's Jharoda border, barricades and barbed wires have been erected, and similar arrangements are observed at the Singhu border with rows of barricades lining the road. Section 144 has also been imposed in the entire city of Delhi for the next 30 days ahead of the 'Delhi Chalo' March.
- 6.20 AM
Haryana police have taken preemptive measures, raising several checkposts strategically, deploying 11 paramilitary companies and imposing Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in Sirsa.
- 6.15 AM
"We do not think the government is serious on any of our demands. We do not think they want to fulfil our demands.... Tomorrow, we will march towards Delhi at 10 am," farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said after meeting with the union ministers concluded.
- 6.10 AM
A day ahead of the 'Delhi Chalo' protest by farmers over their demands, a team of union ministers held talks with them in Chandigarh with measures taken by Haryana and Delhi Police to prevent assembly of people and maintain law and order.
- 6.05 AM
The government, in connection with the Bharat Bandh call by farmers on February 13, has reportedly arrested several farmer leaders across different states, according to Hannan Mollah, a leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM).
