Experts Suggest Reforms in Agri Sector Amid Farmers Protest

New Delhi: Several agriculture experts on Wednesday emphasized on the needs to bring further reforms in the agriculture sector, especially for the welfare of the farmers in the country. The suggestion of the agriculture experts comes amid the ongoing farmers protest against the BJP-led government at the Centre to press for their demands including legal guarantee Minimum Support Price (MSP) on their produce.

Expressing his view to ETV Bharat amid the farmers' agitation, Naresh Sirohi, an agriculture expert, said, "Farming sector is a non-profit able sector. Till it is further reformed and make it profitable , how will it survive."

A larger section of the population of the country is dependent on this sector, he added. Echoing similar sentiments, another agriculture expert, Harvir Singh said, "The Government has formed a committee on MSP in 2022, but so far the report of the committee has not come. The demand of the farmers are legal guarantee on MSP."

Singh feels the agricultural sector should be reformed taking on board the farmers for their betterment. While another agriculture expert Vinod Sherawat, however, said the farmers should hold discussion with the government as it is ready for the same.

"This government has done lot for the farmers. The farmers should hold talks with the government," he told ETV Bharat. Earlier in the day , Union minister Arjun Munda reiterated that the government is ready to hold discussion with the farmers. "We are ready to hold discussion. We should look into all the sides and hold talk," he told reporters here.

Notably, the government had held two meetings with the farmers. Both the meetings remained inconclusive. Opposition Congress while extending it support to the farmers, demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should hold discussion with them. The grand old party also announced to give legal guarantee on MSP according to Swaminathan Commission (if voted to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections).

Asserting that this step will change the lives of 15 crore farmers by ensuring the prosperity of their families, the Congress said this is the first guarantee of the party on the path of justice.