ED Asks Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat to Appear on April 2 in Money Laundering Case

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has again summoned former Uttarakhand Minister and senior Congress leader Harak Singh Rawat in connection with a money laundering case.

Harak Singh has been asked to appear in the ED office on April 2. The ED in the past had summoned Harak Singh Rawat and his daughter-in-law Anukriti Gusain in the money laundering case, and also raided some of their locations.

The central probe agency is investing a case related to illegal tree cutting, illegal construction in the Jim Corbett National Park during the tenure of Harak Singh Rawat as a minister in the Uttarakhand government.

The ED has asked Harak's wife Deepti Rawat and others have to appear before it in April. On February 7, ED had raided 17 locations including the houses of some former IFS officers Kishan Chand and Brij Bihari Sharma along with Harak Singh Rawat and some of his close aides including Virendra Singh Kandari.

The ED team had recovered cash worth about Rs 1.10 crore and about 1.3 kg of gold worth Rs 80 lakh. Apart from this, ED also recovered foreign currency worth Rs 10 lakh. The probe agency had also seized bank lockers, digital equipment and documents related to immovable properties.

According to the ED, Virendra Singh Kandari and Narendra Kumar Walia, along with Harak Singh Rawat, had hatched a criminal conspiracy and registered two powers of attorney for one land. After this, the accused illegally sold that land to Deepti Rawat and Lakshmi Singh. The ED said that the Doon Institute of Medical Science, Dehradun was constructed under the Smt. Purnadevi Memorial Trust.

ED said that Uttarakhand Police has registered a case in this matter. Police have invoked various sections of IPC against Virendra Singh Kandari and others. Apart from this, Harak Singh Rawat has also been accused of misuse of government treasury.

While there has been no reaction from Harak Singh Rawat, the Congress said that the action has been taken out of malice.