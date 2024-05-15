'Efforts Being Made to Whitewash, Cover Swati Maliwal Assault Case': Delhi BJP Chief Attacks AAP

New Delhi: Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the alleged assault incident of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, accusing the party of delay in taking cognizance of the complaint and alleged that efforts were being made to "whitewash" and "cover" the case.

The Delhi BJP President also claimed that Swati Maliwal is being silenced due to political pressure and efforts were being made to whitewash the matter. Speaking to ANI, Virendra Sachdeva said, "It took 36 hours for AAP leader Sanjay Singh to say that the party has taken cognizance of the matter. A woman has alleged assault in the Delhi Chief Minister's residence and the party is saying they have taken cognizance after 36 hours. This shows how insensitive the AAP is."

Adding further, Sachdeva said that action must have been taken on the matter earlier and that even after 36 hours, the police are not talking about taking action. "It is clear that efforts are being made to whitewash the matter. Swati Maliwal is being silenced due to political pressure and all efforts are made to cover the case," alleged Sachdeva.

The State BJP chief also said the alleged assault on Swati Maliwal should be probed and that it should be found who instigated and under whose directions the incident took place. "Bibhav Kumar (Arvind Kejriwal's PA), was a personal assistant to Arvind Kejriwal. All the work was handled by him. He could not have done this all himself, who instigated him, who gave directions, all these things should be investigated," he said.

Adding to his statement, Sachdeva said that despite being outspoken Swati Maliwal is silent about the incident, which indicates the amount of pressure on her. "Sanjay Singh accepted the alleged assault after 36 hours. He should have gone and got the case registered with the police himself. Any such incident in Delhi or anywhere across the country calls for immediate action. The accused should be punished and strict action must be taken," he said.

Sachdeva further took a hit at the AAP and said, "We feel that the character of AAP is that of a criminal which is seen again and again. The entire incident should be investigated and strict action should be taken against those who committed the assault and the people who instigated them.

Earlier on Tuesday, Swati Maliwal's ex-husband, Naveen Jaihind claimed that the life of the former chief of the Delhi Commission for Women is under threat, adding that AAP leader Sanjay Singh should stop doing drama in front of the cameras as he is "aware of everything".

Naveen Jaihind said that whatever happened with Maliwal was already "planned" and urged her to speak for herself. Maliwal's ex-husband further stated that the alleged assault on her happened at the "instructions of someone."

According to Delhi Police, Swati Maliwal has not yet contacted them to register her complaint. The police said that it would wait for some more time for the complaint and if no complaint is still received from Swati Maliwal, then Delhi Police might contact her.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) brought a censure motion at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi House over Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal's allegations of assault by Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant at the Chief Minister's residence. Delhi Police said on Monday that no complaint has been received in connection with the alleged assault against Swati Maliwal at the Chief Minister's residence.

This comes nearly just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the National Capital and following the release of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from jail. The Supreme Court has granted him interim bail till June 1. All seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will vote on May 25. The Aam Admi Party and Congress are jointly fighting the elections. As per the arrangement, AAP will be contesting 4 seats and Congress on 3.