ETV Bharat / state

AAP MP Swati Maliwal Accuses Arvind Kejriwal's PA of 'Misbehaving' With Her

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

DCP North Delhi Manoj Kumar Meena said that though no official complaint had been made in this regard so far, they received a PCR call on Monday morning with the caller identifying herself as AAP MP Swati Maliwal saying she had been assaulted inside the CM house.
AAP MP Swati Maliwal (R) with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal(File)

DCP North Delhi Manoj Kumar Meena said that though no official complaint had been made in this regard so far, they received a PCR call on Monday morning with the caller identifying herself as AAP MP Swati Maliwal saying she had been assaulted inside the CM house.

New Delhi: In a setback to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, the party's Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal has accused the PA of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of misbehaving with her.

Divulging further details into the development, DCP North Delhi Manoj Kumar Meena said that police received a PCR call at 9:34 am on Monday morning from CM house, where the lady caller said that she had been assaulted inside the CM house. “Accordingly, local police along with the SHO reached the spot. After some time, MP Swati Maliwal came to Civil Lines Police Station, but did not submit any complaint over there. In this matter, no complaint has been received till now," says. AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal earlier today went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff misbehaved with her,” DCP Meena said.

The Delhi BJP has targeted the ruling AAP over Maliwal's complaint against the Delhi CM's PA.

BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj while reacting to Swati Maliwal's complaint, said, “Kejriwal can't protect his own MP; how will he protect women in Delhi?” "This incident shocks the conscious of every Delhiite, and the BJP, above political differences and ideology, stands with every woman who becomes a victim of any kind of violence. It is shocking... the allegations are extremely serious... the allegations are that in the presence of CM Arvind Kejriwal, in fact at his behest, his OSD physically assaulted Swati Maliwal who is a woman worker of AAP. If the AAP cannot protect its own MP, if party convenor Arvind Kejriwal cannot ensure the safety of his own party workers, then how can he actually speak about women safety in Delhi?" Swaraj said.

Sources said that the incident took place ahead of an important meeting of the corporation councilors of Aam Aadmi Party called at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra, while reacting to Maliwal's complaint, said, “Swati Maliwal beaten up by servant Bibhav on Kejriwal's orders If this is true then such a big crime has never happened in any CM house in the country before. Why did Kejriwal get Swati beaten up? I hope this news is a lie. If it is true then we will not let Swati Maliwal be left alone, we will ensure justice for her”.

BJP's woman leader Shazia Ilmi, who was in the Aam Aadmi Party while reacting to Maliwal's allegations, wrote in a post on X, “There is so much dirt inside this party that anything is possible! Do you remember how former Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash ji was beaten up? Bibhav is a very ill-mannered person”.

  1. Read more: 223 Delhi Women Commission Employees Sacked by LG VK Saxena Over Alleged Irregular Appointments
  2. Set to be sworn in as RS MP, Maliwal says not scared to question govt or go to jail for it'
  3. AAP nominates DCW chief Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha, renominates Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta

TAGGED:

AAP LEADER SWATI MALIWALKEJRIWAL PA ASSAULT SWATI MALIWALSWATI MALIWALARVIND KEJRIWALARVIND KEJRIWAL SWATI MALIWAL CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Mother's Day 2024: Five Last-minute Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Mom

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.