AAP MP Swati Maliwal Accuses Arvind Kejriwal's PA of 'Misbehaving' With Her

New Delhi: In a setback to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, the party's Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal has accused the PA of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of misbehaving with her.

Divulging further details into the development, DCP North Delhi Manoj Kumar Meena said that police received a PCR call at 9:34 am on Monday morning from CM house, where the lady caller said that she had been assaulted inside the CM house. “Accordingly, local police along with the SHO reached the spot. After some time, MP Swati Maliwal came to Civil Lines Police Station, but did not submit any complaint over there. In this matter, no complaint has been received till now," says. AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal earlier today went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff misbehaved with her,” DCP Meena said.

The Delhi BJP has targeted the ruling AAP over Maliwal's complaint against the Delhi CM's PA.

BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj while reacting to Swati Maliwal's complaint, said, “Kejriwal can't protect his own MP; how will he protect women in Delhi?” "This incident shocks the conscious of every Delhiite, and the BJP, above political differences and ideology, stands with every woman who becomes a victim of any kind of violence. It is shocking... the allegations are extremely serious... the allegations are that in the presence of CM Arvind Kejriwal, in fact at his behest, his OSD physically assaulted Swati Maliwal who is a woman worker of AAP. If the AAP cannot protect its own MP, if party convenor Arvind Kejriwal cannot ensure the safety of his own party workers, then how can he actually speak about women safety in Delhi?" Swaraj said.

Sources said that the incident took place ahead of an important meeting of the corporation councilors of Aam Aadmi Party called at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra, while reacting to Maliwal's complaint, said, “Swati Maliwal beaten up by servant Bibhav on Kejriwal's orders If this is true then such a big crime has never happened in any CM house in the country before. Why did Kejriwal get Swati beaten up? I hope this news is a lie. If it is true then we will not let Swati Maliwal be left alone, we will ensure justice for her”.

BJP's woman leader Shazia Ilmi, who was in the Aam Aadmi Party while reacting to Maliwal's allegations, wrote in a post on X, “There is so much dirt inside this party that anything is possible! Do you remember how former Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash ji was beaten up? Bibhav is a very ill-mannered person”.