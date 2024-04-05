EC Asks Delhi Minister Atishi to Back Her Statement on BJP's Poaching Bid with Facts

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 5, 2024, 11:55 AM IST

Updated : Apr 5, 2024, 12:02 PM IST

EC Asks Delhi Minister Atishi to Back Her Statement on BJP's Poaching Bid with Facts

Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday asked Delhi minister Atishi to provide proofs of her allegation about BJP's poaching of AAP leaders. Atishi on Tuesday claimed a person close to her said that she should join the BJP or be prepared to be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate within a month.

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi Marlena on Friday was served a notice by the Election Commission after she made serious allegations claiming that she was warned by a close associate to either join the BJP or expect arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The poll body has sought a response from her by Monday (April 8), 12 noon.

Acting on the complaint filed by BJP on 4 April, the EC's notice to Atishi read "you are a minister in the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi and leader of a national party. The electors tend to believe whatever is being said from public forum by their leaders and in that sense the statements made by them affect the campaign discourse."

"Whereas, it is expected that there must be a factual foundation to the above quoted statements made by you and when the veracity of the statements made by you is contested then you must be able to back your statements by a factual basis and whereas the matter is being examined by the Commission in light of the provisions of Model Code of Conduct and relevant electoral laws", it further read.

It is pertinent to note here that on April 2, Atishi said four senior leaders of the AAP, including herself, would be arrested soon, claiming the saffron party approached her through a very close person to join it or be prepared to get arrested by the ED within a month.

Read More

  1. Delhi BJP Sends Defamation Notice to Atishi, Demands Public Apology over Her 'Join BJP Offer' Claim
  2. Atishi flags health alert, says Kejriwal lost 4.5 kg since arrest by ED; accuses BJP
  3. Provide proof or face action: Delhi BJP chief to Atishi
Last Updated :Apr 5, 2024, 12:02 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Home-Cooked Veg Thali Price Rose By 7% And Non-Veg-Thali Declined By 7% Y-O-Y In March

With Crew, Tabu yet Again Affirms Her Three-decade Reign of Versatility

Attacks on the CPEC are an Embarrassment

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.