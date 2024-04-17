EC Issues Notice to Former Telangana's CM KCR, Asks Him to Reply by April 18

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday issued a notice to Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) President and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over his “derogatory” remarks for the Congress Party in a press conference on April 5.

Taking cognisance of the complaint lodged by Congress's G. Niranjan, Sr. Vice-President of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, alleging derogatory remarks made by the former CM of the state during a press meet in Sircilla on April 5, 2024.

In response to the complaint, the District Election Officer of Rajanna Sircilla District submitted a factual report stating that KCR made certain remarks during the press meet. The report highlighted statements made by Rao which were deemed derogatory and in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The Poll panel issuing a notice to the ex-CM Rao has urged him to explain his stance on the remarks by 11 AM on April 18, 2024.

Failure to respond within the stipulated time will result in appropriate action being taken by the Commission.

Meanwhile, the poll panel on Tuesday listed actions taken by it since the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) from March 16, 2024, with the announcement of the general elections to the Lok Sabha.

The EC shared that among the total complaints, 51 were from the Bharatiya Janata Party, out of which action was taken in 38 cases; 59 were from the Congress, out of which action was taken in 51 cases.

The complaints received from other parties were 90, out of which action has been taken in 80 cases.