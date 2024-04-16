EC Bans Cong's Randeep Surjewala from Campaigning for 48 Hrs over Remarks on Hema Malini

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 16, 2024, 6:46 PM IST

Updated : Apr 16, 2024, 7:37 PM IST

The Election Commission on Tuesday banned Congress leader Randeep Surjewala from campaigning for 48 hours over his remarks on Hema Malini.

The Election Commission has imposed a campaign ban on Randeep Surjewala for alleged "undignified, uncivilised and vulgar" remarks against Hema Malini during the Haryana election campaign. The commission condemns the statement and reprimands Surjewala for the misconduct, stating it has thoroughly reviewed the reply.

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday barred Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala from campaigning for 48 hours over his alleged remark against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini.

This is the first campaign ban imposed by the poll body in this Lok Sabha election cycle. The Election Commission last Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Surjewala for his alleged "undignified, uncivilised and vulgar" remarks against Malini.

The poll body said it has carefully gone through the contents and averments made in the reply of Surjewala. "The commission without prejudice to any order/notice issued or to be issued subsequently to him in the matter relating to MCC violations, hereby, strongly condemns the impugned statement made by him during the election campaign held in Haryana and reprimands Randeep Surjewala for the misconduct," the poll watchdog said.

In a video circulated on social media and shared extensively by the BJP's social media handles, Surjewala was heard saying, “Why do people elect their MLAs/MPs? So that they (MLAs/MPs) can raise the public's voice. It's not like Hema Malini, who was elected to lick." Following his comments, the matter snowballed while the saffron party criticised the Congress for using such derogatory remarks against women.

The commission, under Article 324 of the Constitution and all other powers enabling on this behalf, bars Surjewala from holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, road shows and interviews, public utterances in media (electronic, print, social media) etc. in connection with ongoing elections for 48 hours from 6 pm on April 16, it said.

In its notice to Surjewala, the EC had said that on careful examination, the comments were found to be "highly undignified, vulgar and uncivilised" and to be prima facie violative of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and the poll panel's advisory issued to parties last month.

Earlier, Congress's Supriya Shrinate comments against Kangana Ranaut has also created a lot of political storm with the poll panel issuing a show cause notice to Shrinate.

Last Updated :Apr 16, 2024, 7:37 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pay to Post: X to Charge Money from New Users to Tweet; Musk Says ‘Only Way to Stop Bots’

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.