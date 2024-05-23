DoT Disconnects 6.80 Lakh Mobile Connections for Re-Verification Due to Suspicion

New Delhi: The Government of India is in a mission mode to combat cyber fraud. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has detected around 6.80 lakh mobile connections suspected of being obtained using invalid, non-existent, or forged Proof of Identity (PoI) and Proof of Address (PoA) KYC documents.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Communications, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has identified approximately 6.80 lakh mobile connections through advanced AI-driven analysis, indicating potential fraudulence. The doubt surrounding the authenticity of the PoI/PoA KYC documents suggests the use of fabricated credentials to obtain these mobile connections.

Following this revelation, DoT has instructed Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) to promptly re-verify these identified mobile numbers. All TSPs are required to complete the re-verification of flagged connections within 60 days. Failure to comply will lead to the disconnection of the respective mobile numbers.

The collaboration across different sectors and the deployment of AI technology have played a crucial role in identifying these fraudulent connections, showcasing the effectiveness of integrated digital platforms in tackling identity fraud, as stated in the press release.

Furthermore, DoT has requested re-verification to safeguard the integrity of mobile connections and the security of digital transactions. Despite the government's efforts, experts argue that more stringent laws are necessary to address these issues adequately.

Cyber expert Pawan Duggal, in an exclusive discussion with ETV Bharat, pointed out that the country's IT laws lack sufficient provisions, leading to a continuous rise in cyber fraud. He argued that simply blocking or re-verifying SIM cards won't yield significant benefits. Duggal suggested that tackling cyber fraud necessitates encouraging all stakeholders to take responsible actions and enforcing stricter legal provisions to ensure telecom service providers fulfil their responsibilities effectively.

He further emphasised that the country suffers significant financial losses due to cyber fraud each year, emphasising the urgent need for the government to swiftly enact more stringent laws in this area.

