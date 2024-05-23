ETV Bharat / bharat

DoT Disconnects 6.80 Lakh Mobile Connections for Re-Verification Due to Suspicion

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 17 hours ago

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has identified around 6.80 lakh mobile connections suspected of being acquired using fake ID proof for KYC documents. DoT aims to disconnect these fraudulently obtained mobile connections.

The Government of India is in a mission mode to combat cyber fraud. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has detected around 6.80 lakh mobile connections suspected of being obtained using invalid, non-existent, or forged Proof of Identity (PoI) and Proof of Address (PoA) KYC documents.
Representational image (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: The Government of India is in a mission mode to combat cyber fraud. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has detected around 6.80 lakh mobile connections suspected of being obtained using invalid, non-existent, or forged Proof of Identity (PoI) and Proof of Address (PoA) KYC documents.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Communications, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has identified approximately 6.80 lakh mobile connections through advanced AI-driven analysis, indicating potential fraudulence. The doubt surrounding the authenticity of the PoI/PoA KYC documents suggests the use of fabricated credentials to obtain these mobile connections.

Following this revelation, DoT has instructed Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) to promptly re-verify these identified mobile numbers. All TSPs are required to complete the re-verification of flagged connections within 60 days. Failure to comply will lead to the disconnection of the respective mobile numbers.

The collaboration across different sectors and the deployment of AI technology have played a crucial role in identifying these fraudulent connections, showcasing the effectiveness of integrated digital platforms in tackling identity fraud, as stated in the press release.

Furthermore, DoT has requested re-verification to safeguard the integrity of mobile connections and the security of digital transactions. Despite the government's efforts, experts argue that more stringent laws are necessary to address these issues adequately.

Cyber expert Pawan Duggal, in an exclusive discussion with ETV Bharat, pointed out that the country's IT laws lack sufficient provisions, leading to a continuous rise in cyber fraud. He argued that simply blocking or re-verifying SIM cards won't yield significant benefits. Duggal suggested that tackling cyber fraud necessitates encouraging all stakeholders to take responsible actions and enforcing stricter legal provisions to ensure telecom service providers fulfil their responsibilities effectively.

He further emphasised that the country suffers significant financial losses due to cyber fraud each year, emphasising the urgent need for the government to swiftly enact more stringent laws in this area.

Read more: DoT Doesn't Call Citizens Threatening Disconnection: Government

TAGGED:

DEPARTMENT OF TELECOMMUNICATIONSCYBER FRAUDTELECOM SERVICE PROVIDERS6 LAKH MOBILE CONNECTIONS FLAGGED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Valley's Changing Polling Pattern: How Kashmir Has Voted Like the Rest of India

Tamil Nadu: AI-Generated Photo of Missing Girl Rekindles Parents' Hopes after 13 Years of Search

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Ebrahim Raisi's Death Is Unlikely to Change the Course of the Foreign Policy in Iran: Expert

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.