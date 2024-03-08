Delhi Cop Allegedly Kicked Namazis in Indralok Area; Muslims Launch Protest

New Delhi : A controversy erupted after a Delhi Police copy allegedly kicked the namazi worshippers on a road in the national capital, Delhi, today. The incident triggered an uproar in Indralok area. The worshippers created a ruckus at place. Later, the people of Muslim community have launched protests there. At present, the police is trying to placate the situation.

Trouble began after the minority community started offering namaz on the main road in Indralok area. Due to this, the traffic started getting disrupted. Meanwhile, some Delhi Police personnel came to remove them. A policeman started kicking a young man who was offering Namaz while sitting. A video related to this is also going viral.

After this, people of the Muslim community who were offering Namaz gradually gathered in large numbers and started stopping the police from doing so. At the same time, Namazis started raising slogans against Delhi Police. During this time, traffic was disrupted. Senior officials of Delhi Police have reached the spot. Efforts are being made to persuade the protesters. In order to avoid excessive tension, internet service has been stopped in that area.

A large number of people of Muslim community live in Indralok area. Since there was less space to offer Namaz on Friday, these people started offering Namaz by sitting on the main road. Then this incident happened. According to DCP Manoj Meena of North District, an inquiry team has been formed to look into the case. After investigation, proper action will be taken.

