Delhi Police Condemns Inderlok Viral Video Incident, Urges People to Maintain Harmony

By ANI

Published : 3 hours ago

Delhi Police Condemns Inderlok Viral Video Incident on Saturday.

A video clip went viral in which a police officer was seen hitting a few men offering prayers on a road prior to this week. Following this, the Delhi Police expressed their regret over the incident on Saturday morning.

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Saturday condemned the Inderlok incident in which a police officer was purportedly seen in a viral video beating up a few people offering Namaz on a road.

It released a statement on Friday, expressing its regret over the alleged incident while calling on people to maintain communal harmony. In a post in Hindi on social media platform X, the DCP, North East Delhi posted, "The people of North-East district have always supported the police in maintaining law and order. We condemn the Inderlok incident. Strict instructions have been given to all police personnel in light of this incident."

"We call on the people to maintain communal harmony and not pay heed to rumours," the DCP added. Earlier, on Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North, Manoj Kumar Meena said necessary action was taken against the accused officer while the police post-in-charge was also suspended in the wake of the alleged incident.

"Action has been taken against the police officer seen in the viral video. The police post in charge has also been suspended. Strict disciplinary action is being taken. The situation in the area is normal," the DCP, North said after the video went viral.

Earlier this week, a video clip went viral purportedly showing a police officer hitting a few men offering prayers on a road in a bid to disperse them. The viral clip also showed the officer purportedly getting involved in a scuffle with locals.

