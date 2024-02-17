Delhi LG Saxena Orders Removal of DPSRU VC Over Recruitment Scam

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has ordered the removal of Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU) vice-chancellor Ramesh Goyal in connection with an alleged scam involving the recruitment of teaching faculties in 2017-2019, Raj Niwas officials said on Saturday.

They said Saxena has also approved the removal of Professor Harvinder Popli, the university's registrar, and written to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for a probe by an external agency into the alleged scam. The officials said the action has taken place based on the findings of an enquiry committee that found "glaring irregularities" in the recruitment process.

The LG, the chancellor of the DPSRU, also gave his nod to filing an FIR against Goyal and six other officers named in a report by the three-member enquiry committee for their alleged involvement in the "scam", they said. The enquiry report, dated October 13, 2023, looked into the matter based on several complaints and concluded that "irregularities", "illegalities" and "favouritism" were observed in the recruitment of teaching faculties in the DPSRU in 2017 and 2019.

The committee also observed that Goyal, in his reply to a show-cause notice issued to him, provided his version but did not answer to the major irregularities listed in the report, the officials said. The LG said in a note that after carefully considering the report, Goyal's reply and the observations of the Directorate of Training and Technical Education, he was satisfied that there is sufficient material available on record to establish that the vice-chancellor failed to discharge his duty.

"And therefore, in exercise of powers under Clause 4(2) of the DPSRU- Delhi Statutes, 2017 read with section 16 of the General Clauses Act, 1897, I order that Prof. Ramesh K. Goyal, Vice Chancellor, DPSRU be removed from the post of Vice Chancellor, DPSRU immediately, for large scale irregularities and illegalities in the recruitment process in the University......," the LG noted.

Saxena has also directed for action against consultant (recruitment) R P Sharma, and disciplinary proceedings against 17 illegally selected faculty members of the university, the officials added.