Eyeing Fire Safety Ahead of Peak Summer, Authorities to Conduct Surprise Checks at Delhi Hospitals

New Delhi: Delhi Fire Services (DFS) will conduct surprise inspections at hospitals to check fire precautions and safety measures to prevent any incidents during summer.

Delhi Fire Services decision comes in the wake of the Department of Health & Family Welfare and National Disaster Management Authority wrote joint letter to States and Union Territories regarding hospital fire safety issues during summer months.

As per letter, the State Health Department and State Disaster Management Authorities work in close collaboration to ensure that all accredited hospitals within their jurisdiction take immediate action including thorough inspections, electrical load audits and fire No Objection Certificate (NOC).

"Fire department will conduct surprise inspections at the hospital to check fire safety measures and working conditions of all important equipment,” Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Services told ETV Bharat.

Talking about fire safety at hospitals, Garg said the department will check fire norms are to be followed there. "Fire department will also spread awareness about the fire related safety to avert any untoward incidents,” he said.

Several immediate steps are advised to be taken like conduct comprehensive fire safety audit and on-site inspections of all hospitals to assess fire safety compliance to ensure fire-fighting systems, including fire alarms, fire smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, fire hydrants and fire lifts are present and fully functional, address the critical issue of insufficient electrical load capacity and hospitals must strictly adhere to regulatory requirements and obtain valid fire No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) from their respective state fire departments, as per letter.

“A detailed set of instructions outlining the steps and measures to be undertaken by hospitals to ensure fire safety compliance. We strongly recommend disseminating this information among all accredited hospitals and conducting follow-up reviews to ensure the implementations of these critical safety measures,” the letter said.

Instructions for ensuring fire safety in hospital and healthcare facilities, the government said functional fire-fighting systems, regular maintenance & testing, oxygen safety, installation of smoke detectors & fire alarms, combustible material control and follow strict adherence to the National building code, it said.