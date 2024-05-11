'Who is Rahul Gandhi?': BJP Jeers at Congress Leader Over His Readiness to Debate with PM Modi

New Delhi: After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accepted the invitation from former judges and a senior journalist for a public debate between him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP mocked Gandhi's readiness for the debate as it questioned his knowledge of issues and his standing, noting that he is neither the president of his party nor the leader of the opposition.

Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi also took a swipe at Gandhi over his claim that the opposition INDIA bloc will win the Lok Sabha polls, saying someone who could not file his nomination from Amethi is speaking about forming government at the Centre. "Phenomenon thy name is Rahul Gandhi," he said mockingly.

Trivedi asked in what capacity is Gandhi looking to debate with Modi as he is merely an MP of his party.

Earlier, Gandhi said his party welcomed the initiative and accepted the invitation for a debate between him and the Prime Minister. He posted his reply to the letter on X, formerly Twitter. "It would be a positive initiative for the major parties to present their vision to the country from one platform for a healthy democracy. Congress welcomes this initiative and accepts the invitation for discussion. The country also expects the Prime Minister to take part in this dialogue," Gandhi's post read.

The Background

Earlier this month, a senior journalist and two former judges wrote to Prime Minister Modi and Gandhi to participate in a public debate on the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Former Editor of The Hindu newspaper N Ram, former Supreme Court judge Madan Lokur and former Delhi High Court Chief Justice A.P. Shah urged the two leaders to participate in a public debate on a non-commercial and non-partisan platform.

In his reply, Rahul Gandhi's letter reads: "Dear Justice (Rtd.) Madan B. Lokur, Justice (Rtd.) Ajit P. Shah & Mr. N. Ram. I hope this letter finds you well. I would like to thank you for your invitation to a public debate on Lok Sabha Elections 2024. I have discussed your invitation with the Congress President, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji. We agree that such a debate will help people understand our respective vision and enable them to make an informed choice. It is also critical to put to rest any unsubstantiated allegations attributed to our respective parties. As the principal parties fighting the election, the public deserve to hear from their leaders directly. Accordingly, either myself or the Congress President would be pleased to participate in such a debate. Please do let us know if and when the Prime Minister agrees to participate, following which we can discuss the details and format of the debate. Thank you once again for your initiative. I look forward to participating in a productive and historic debate."

N Ram retweeted Gandhi's response and wrote: "In this signed letter of response he has posted on his official X (Twitter) handle, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appreciates and accepts the invitation to debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on issues that matter in this election and beyond."

BJP leaders mock Rahul Gandhi

BJP leader Tejasvi Surya reacted strongly to Rahul Gandhi's letter saying the latter “isn’t even the PM candidate of the Congress Party, let alone the INDI Alliance”.

“Who is Rahul Gandhi, that PM Modi should debate with him? Rahul Gandhi isn’t even the PM candidate of the Congress Party, let alone the INDI Alliance. Let him first get himself declared as Congress’s PM candidate, state he will take accountability for his party’s defeat, and then invite PM for a debate. Until then, we are ready to depute our BJYM spokespersons to take him on in any debate,” BJP MP Tejasvi Surya posted on X.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said Rahul Gandhi "has now punched above his weight”. “Debate is good. But why should anyone, let alone the sitting Prime Minister, debate Rahul Gandhi? He is neither the Congress President nor PM face of I.N.D.I Alliance. The Congress should stop using brand Modi to relaunch Rahul Gandhi,” he wrote on X.