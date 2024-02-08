Congress MP demands 'white paper' on Manipur ethnic violence

New Delhi: Congress member K Suresh on Thursday asked the government to come out a "white paper" on the ethnic violence in Manipur and said Christian missionaries and priests are facing threat with churches being vandalised in some states. Raising the issue during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Suresh alleged that repeated vandalisation of churches in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan; and continued assault on Christian missionaries and priests by the right-wing group is alarming.

He alleged that by refusing to take action against the goons, the BJP is supporting those who are indulging in violence. "The arrest of Father Anil Mathew who was wrongly implicated and jailed shows hatred against Christian missionaries and priests by the Madhya Pradesh government. I request the Madhya Pradesh government to seek report in this matter and the human rights commission to take up the matter suo motu," Suresh said.

He also demanded that the central government should place a "white paper" on the Manipur situation and ethnic violence in House. Amar Singh of the Congress demanded increase in the number of work days under MGNREGA and also the remuneration paid to the workers. He also demanded waiver of farm loans by the central government.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur intervened to say that the Modi government has already undertaken several pro-farmer measures, including hiking MSP on agri products, doubling procurement and launching PM KISAN yojana. T R Baalu (DMK) said Tamil Nadu did not get any funds from the Centre despite a meeting between Chief Minister M K Stalin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The central government is giving the "least importance" to the needs of the people of Tamil Nadu, he said. Tamil Nadu has been demanding central assistance to deal with the impact of flood in the state in December, 2023. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey demanded the implementation of NRC (National Register of Citizens) in Jharkhand to stop migration of Bangladeshi Muslims.