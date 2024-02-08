Parliament Updates: 'UPA Govt Created Hurdles That Held Back Economy': Govt in 'White Paper'

New Delhi: The ongoing Budget session in the Parliament resumed on Thursday as discussion on the interim budget 2024-25 and the interim budget of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir took place in Rajya Sabha. The Government also tabled a 'white paper' on economy in Lok Sabha.

Ahead of the 'white paper' tabling, the Congress released a ‘black paper’ to highlight the government’s failures. Congress president Malllikarjun Kharge released a 54-page "charge sheet" against the Narendra Modi government in a press conference at his residence here alleging that the last 10 years were a period of "injustice" with issues such as rising prices, unemployment, subversion of institutions and "discrimination" against non-BJP states plaguing the country.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha bid farewell to 68 retiring MPs, with PM Narendra Modi in attendance during the early hours of the day. Modi lauded former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh in the Upper House of the Parliament. He showered praises on former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for his long-standing commitment to lead the House as well as the country. “Whenever our democracy will be mentioned, he will be one of those few esteemed members whose contribution will always be remembered,” PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, it has been business as usual in Lok Sabha. The House is scheduled to later take up the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill, 2024 for consideration.

Here are the updates from the Parliament: