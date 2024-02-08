Parliament Updates: 'UPA Govt Created Hurdles That Held Back Economy': Govt in 'White Paper'

New Delhi: The ongoing Budget session in the Parliament resumed on Thursday as discussion on the interim budget 2024-25 and the interim budget of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir took place in Rajya Sabha. The Government also tabled a 'white paper' on economy in Lok Sabha.
Ahead of the 'white paper' tabling, the Congress released a ‘black paper’ to highlight the government’s failures. Congress president Malllikarjun Kharge released a 54-page "charge sheet" against the Narendra Modi government in a press conference at his residence here alleging that the last 10 years were a period of "injustice" with issues such as rising prices, unemployment, subversion of institutions and "discrimination" against non-BJP states plaguing the country.
Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha bid farewell to 68 retiring MPs, with PM Narendra Modi in attendance during the early hours of the day. Modi lauded former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh in the Upper House of the Parliament. He showered praises on former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for his long-standing commitment to lead the House as well as the country. “Whenever our democracy will be mentioned, he will be one of those few esteemed members whose contribution will always be remembered,” PM Modi said.
Meanwhile, it has been business as usual in Lok Sabha. The House is scheduled to later take up the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill, 2024 for consideration.
Here are the updates from the Parliament:
- 7.30 PM
Lok Sabha also adjourned till 11 AM, Friday.
- 6.59 PM
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 AM on Friday.
- 6.45 PM
Parliament approves interim Budget 2024-25: Parliament on Thursday completed the exercise of passing the interim Budget for 2024-25, with Rajya Sabha returning the Finance Bill 2024 and the relevant appropriation bills. The Upper House also returned the appropriation bills related to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The bills were returned to Lok Sabha after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's reply on the discussion. On Wednesday, Lok Sabha passed these bills. Rajya Sabha returned the Appropriation (Vote on Account) Bill, 2024; The Appropriation Bill, 2024; The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2024; The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2024; and The Finance Bill, 2024. With Rajya Sabha returning all these money bills to Lok Sabha, the Budget process has been completed.
- 6.41 PM
Parliament clears two bills which seek to modify the list of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, with Lok Sabha on Thursday passing it with a voice vote. The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024 were both passed by Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The first bill seeks to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in Andhra Pradesh while the second one seeks to modify the list of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Odisha.
- 6.18 PM
No major flagship programme has been curtailed nor has allocation been reduced: FM Sitharaman said money spent on capital expenditure gives a return compared to revenue expenditure. "So public investment in infrastructure gives us greater returns," she said, and added the government is making sure that fiscal deficit is managed without hurting any projects. Responding to criticism made by certain MPs on the reduction in Budget allocations under various heads, Sitharaman said no major flagship programme has been curtailed nor she has reduced allocation. On the references made regarding Global Hunger Index, the minister said it is not a balanced approach to measure hunger and "let's be conscious of it". She also informed the House that the unemployment rate in rural areas has decreased from 5.3 per cent in 2017 to 2.4 per cent in 2023.
- 6.15 PM
Sitharaman said the highlight of the interim budget is the emphasis given by the government on capital expenditure and sustaining the pace of economic growth. She emphasised that capital expenditure for the creation of public infrastructure is growing faster than real GDP growth. "With the capital expenditure being in the focus, in the last 3-4 years, we have made sure that our debt management is done in such a way that we honour the glide path for fiscal deficit that we had given in 2021," the minister said.
- 6.10 PM
FM Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha replying to the general discussion on the Interim Union Budget 2024-25, Finance Bill 2024 and the Interim Budget of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, 2024-25 in Rajya Sabha.
- 5.55 PM
FM Sitharaman moves Finance Bill 2024 in Rajya Sabha. The Finance Bill 2024 will be considered for returning to the Lok Sabha which passed the bill on Wednesday. The finance minister also moved a bill related to Jammu and Kashmir budget bill and appropriation Bill authorising the government to meet expenses for four months in the next financial year.
- 5.50 PM
Excerpts from Govt's 'white paper': Not only did the UPA Government borrow heavily from the market, but the funds raised were applied unproductively. This aspect is evident when we evaluate the quantity, quality and timing of the expenditure by the government during 2004-2014. Capital Expenditure, which finances public investment in infrastructure, was deprioritised in those 10 years, thereby creating long-term constraints for the economy and compromising its growth potential.
- The economy remained supply-constrained during the UPA government's tenure. Combined with the consistent boost to aggregate demand from excessive deficits, it resulted in higher inflation, higher current account deficit and an overvalued currency, all of which climaxed in 2013 when the Indian rupee buckled under the weight of such imprudent policies. Public expenditure was geared towards short-term populist measures.
- 5.43 PM
- 4.52 PM
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lays a white paper on the Indian economy in the Lok Sabha, in both Hindi and English versions.
- 4.45 PM
Lok Sabha passes The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024.
- 3.45 PM
Lok Sabha takes up debate on bills which seek to modify the list of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024, both passed by the Rajya Sabha, was taken up for discussion in the Lower House today. The first bill seeks to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in Andhra Pradesh, while the second one seeks to modify the list of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Odisha. Both the bills were piloted by Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda in the upper house. In Andhra Pradesh, three more ethnic groups - - Bondo Porja, Khond Porja, Parangiperja are being added to the list of Scheduled Tribes. While in Odisha it will add four groups to the list. All these are part of Primitive Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) and they have been added to the scheduled list after 75 years of independence.
- 3.25 PM
The government lists tabling of 'White Paper on Indian Economy' in Lok Sabha's supplementary agenda for Thursday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table a copy of the document, the agenda said. In her Budget speech on February 1, Sitharaman had said a white paper on Indian economy before and after 2014 will be brought out. "Nirmala Sitharaman to lay on the Table a copy of the White Paper on the Indian Economy," the agenda document said.
- 1.38 PM
DMK MPs appear in Lok Sabha wearing black robes in protest against Union Government's injustice. TMC MP and Bengali superstar says he would always pray for the betterment of his constituency Ghatal irrespective of whether he stays on as MP or not adding fuel to speculations that he may not contest in the upcoming polls.
- 1.27 PM
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table white paper at 3.30 pm in the Lok Sabha, say sources.
- 1.06 PM
Union minister Anurag Thakur lambasts Opposition on farmers
- 12.02 PM
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda attacks Kharge in Rajya Sabha, recalls past. "Congress has disappointed me, so I joined hands with BJP, but my respect for Manmohan Singh will always remain intact."
- 11. 40 PM
No legislations should be passed in a haste, adds Kharge elaborating laws should be meticulously studied before being passed. Kharge also showers praises on Pandit jawaharlal Nehru.
- 11.31 PM
Meanwhile in a setback to Congress in Maharashtra, as Kharge speaks, Baba Sidiqui has resigned from Congress and is set to join NCP
- 11.26 PM
Kharge thanks PM Modi for praising Manmohan Singh. "Our house won't dissolve, but Modiji's can," he added.
- 11.24 PM
"I thank all the retiring MPs and wish them luck," he said.
- 11.22 PM
Modi taunts Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Black paper. Prime Minister takes dig at Congress. We saw a fashion parade in the Parliament," he said.
- 11 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds former PM Manmohan Singh. "He came on a wheel chair to vote in the Rajya Sabha. I am thankful to him and look forward to his guidance," he said extending wishes to retiring MPs. "These MPs witnessed 75 years of independence," he said.
- 10.45 PM
The Prime Minister meets senior cabinet ministers on white paper decisions at his parliament chamber.
- 10.30 AM
In the white paper, to be tabled by Nirmala Sitharaman in both houses of the Parliament will clarify what was the position of the economy (before 2014) and how the BJP government has tackled the economic problems.