Sonia Gandhi Likely to Enter Rajya Sabha; Priyanka to 'Contest from Rae Bareli LS Seat'

Bhopal/Delhi : In all likelihood, Congress former president Sonia Gandhi may not contest the coming Lok Sabha elections. Speculation has begun along these lines after the Madhya Pradesh Congress unit has appealed to Sonia Gandhi to represent their state in Rajya Sabha. Also, there have been increasing demands from the party cadres for Priyanka Gandhi to enter active electoral politics by contesting in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

Amidst these considerations, the Congress leaders are hinting at the possibility of Sonia Gandhi not contesting the Lok Sabha elections which are due in three months from now. The senior leaders in the grand old party are veering round to the conclusion that Priyanka Gandhi may be fielded from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat which is till now represented by Sonia Gandhi.

As per the Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders, former CM and party senior leader Kamal Nath had already made a formal request to Sonia Gandhi to contest Rajya Sabha elections from their state. The MP leaders claim that all their party MPs and MLAs in the State have been of the unanimous decision to send Sonia Gandhi to RS from their State so that it will get an effective voice in the Parliament.

Sonia Gandhi's RS proposal came ahead of the February 27 elections for 56 seats in the Upper House. The Congress can send at least one member to Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh in these elections. The ruling BJP has enough legislative strength to elect four RS members this time. The Congress has 66 MLAs as against 163 of BJP in the 230-member MP Assembly. While proposing Sonia Gandhi's name, the Congress Madhya Pradesh leaders have also indicated that they will consider Kamal Nath if he is interested in RS nomination in case the party former chief opts out of their proposal.

Read More