Haldwani Violence: Civic Body Issues Rs 2-Cr Recovery Notice to Riots Mastermind Abdul Malik

Haldwani : Abdul Malik, the mastermind of Banbhulpura violence, is absconding since the February 8 riots. Haldwani Municipal Corporation has suffered a heavy loss due to stone pelting, vandalism and arson. Now, Haldwani civic body has issued a recovery notice to Abdul Malik, the main accused in the violence case, for the loss caused in the riots.

While issuing notice to Abdul Malik, the Municipal Corporation said that a team of officials including police had gone to Banbhulpura Malik's garden on 8th February to remove encroachment. During this period, the Municipal Corporation has suffered huge losses due to vandalism and riots and dozens of vehicles were burnt. Orders have been given to recover compensation for this loss from the rioters. As a result, the Municipal Corporation has assessed the damage caused after the violence.

A recovery notice of Rs 2.44 crore has been issued to Abdul Malik. The amount of this loss will be compensated from Abdul Malik, the mastermind of the Banbhulpura incident. The notice said that Abdul Malik should deposit the amount of the loss by 15th February. If this is not done, legal action will be taken against him.

Five people have died in the violent disturbance in Banbhulpura of Haldwani, while more than 300 people have been injured. Hundreds of vehicles have been burnt by miscreants. Banbhulpura police station was also burnt by the miscreants. Therefore, the police administration is working rapidly to send the miscreants behind bars.

At the same time, essential services are also being provided to the curfew affected areas. The district administration has appealed to the people to maintain peace. District Magistrate Vandana Singh says that once the situation becomes normal in Banbhulpura, relaxation of curfew will be considered.